Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

About Auburn

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) is a 115-year-old regional bank operating mainly in East Alabama and especially in Lee County. The bank provides transaction deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and savings accounts, and is a residential mortgage lender in its main service area. Together with other financial services, the bank also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products. The bank supplies ATMs in 13 sites throughout its main service region and is one of the biggest providers of automated teller services in East Alabama.

Investment Thesis

Auburn has been in business for the last 115 years and has been giving stellar dividends since 2013. The value per share changed from an annual payment of $0.82 to $1.06 for the latest annual payment. This cites a 2.6% CAGR over time. Earnings have also been growing at a steady rate of 6.5% for the past five years. AUBN is an attractive stock for income investors as its dividend payments are growing consistently with its earnings. Along with a high payout ratio, the business is succeeding in converting earnings to cash flows. All factors considered, AUBN is a winning opportunity for earning consistent cash flow of income in terms of dividends.

Financial Performance

The 100-year-old bank holding company has been performing well since its inception with respect to the growth of its net income. Although it was negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic and saw a decrease of 23.48% from the previous year’s number, it jumped right back with improved market conditions to grow its net income by 7.85% the next year and 28.7% the year after that. AUBN’s net income CAGR for past three years is 2.03% due to the very same reason (COVID-19). This brought the company down when compared to its peers, United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP), First Reliance Bancshares (OTCPK:FSRL), South Atlantic Bancshares Inc (OTCQX:SABK), and First National Corporation (FXNC), which have CAGRs of 8.33%, 4.85%, 25.72% and 20.69% respectively.

Free cash flow (FCF) is an important factor for a bank to meet its operational needs and still profit from its earnings. FCF per share for AUBN was negative from 2019 to 2021. While COVID-9 would be one reason for this decline, it also means the bank is using its venture capital to pay overhead expenses as the operational cash flows are positive.

Strong Dividend Growth

AUBN’s history of paying dividends is exceptional and, 21 years old, with a stellar payout ratio of 69.28% beating the sector median of 33.38% by 107.55%. In the previous five years, dividend growth rate has been 2.87% and the dividend yield projected forward is 4.47%. Looking at the chart below, dividends have been growing since 1961, but the pace might not be good enough to attract investors as it grew 1.92% from 2020 to 2021 which is far less than the sector median of 7.14%.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Apart from dividends, the stock’s EPS has grown by 29.96% YOY for 2021 and the growth rate is 6.48% for the past 5 years. With consistent growth of earnings and a promising payout ratio for successful dividend payments, Auburn has the potential to grow its earnings and dividend payments.

Auburn has a strong debt/equity ratio of 0.0332 which is much less than the acceptable value of 0.5. It has been less than 0.1 since 2016, which is exceptional and less risky for a bank, making it attractive for income investors with a low-risk appetite.

Toppling Stock Price

Despite impressive increasing earnings and dividend growth, the stock has been on a downward trajectory and has had negative returns of 38.55% for the past 2 years. When compared to S&P 500 financials sector index, which has 10.14% returns for the same time, the stock underperforms the market, showing a potential to grow in future. Despite quantitative tightening and an increased interest rate environment, AUBN has struggled to grow stock pricewise.

AUBN vs S&P500 (Yahoo Finance)

Market Risk from Quantitative Tightening

Increasing interest rates could make it more expensive for regional banks to borrow money and shrink their net interest margins. Also, it may have an impact on the market's liquidity supply, which may make it harder for local banks to access funds. This can affect their capacity for lending and maintaining acceptable cash levels. Another type of risk is market risk, which has the potential to lower the value of regional banks' investment holdings and other assets. Moreover, higher interest rates have the potential to enhance credit risk by raising the likelihood of loan defaults and non-performing loans. This can have an effect on profitability and cause earnings to drop. If these risks factors come into effect the already depleting stock price could be affected severely which may lead to wiping out any dividend gains.

Valuation

The intrinsic value of the stock is $33.06 according to P/E multiple stock valuation method and $50.63 as per the EV/EBITDA multiple. On average it comes out to be $41.85 which shows the stock is 73% away from its intrinsic value.

Intrinsic Stock Value (Author)

A P/E multiple of 11.2 sector median of the financial sector was considered for valuing as compared to 8.2 of AUBN.

EV/EBITDA of 12.5 sector median of the financial sector was considered in valuing the stock in this method.

Conclusion

Narrow geographic locations, low debt-to-equity ratio, a depleted stock price, exceptional dividend payments and a growing banking sector make Auburn a stock to invest in and profit soon. However, a negative free cash flow per share might create second thoughts in investors' decisions. Since the current stock price trades far below the estimated intrinsic value of $41.85 and the earnings are growing with dividends, I rate AUBN a Buy for income investors.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.