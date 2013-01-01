Auburn National: Increasing Dividend Payments Make This A Stock For Income Investors

Summary

  • Auburn is a bank holding company providing services like those of a commercial bank and is the largest ATM provider in East Alabama.
  • The stock price is down 38.55% since the past year but earnings are still growing at 8.13% for the same period.
  • I rate this a Buy based on a strong payout ratio of 69.28% and growing earnings.
About Auburn

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) is a 115-year-old regional bank operating mainly in East Alabama and especially in Lee County. The bank provides transaction deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and savings accounts, and is a residential mortgage lender in its

