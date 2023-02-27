Commodities Could Not Escape The Sea Of Red Seen Across Asset Classes In February

  • The S&P GSCI, the world’s leading commodities benchmark, could not escape the volatile markets experienced in February, as the index fell 3.83% for the month.
  • Despite recent declines, inflation remained high, which kept the U.S. Fed steadfast in its rate-hiking campaign, and expectations for a possible easing by year-end 2023 were squashed in the latest Fed commentary.
  • A strong retracement higher of the U.S. dollar from the weakness seen in January put pressure on all major commodities, which are priced in U.S. dollars globally.

downtrend line chart

Jira Pliankharom

By Jim Wiederhold

