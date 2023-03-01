Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 1:13 AM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Reg Chai - Investor Relations

Jerry Wang - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Jessie Liu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley

Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Li Mingran - CICC

Operator

Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to Tuya Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Reg Chai, Investor Relations Director of Tuya. Please go ahead, sir.

Reg Chai

Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining us today are Founder and CEO of Tuya, Mr. Jerry Wang; and our CFO, Ms. Jessie Liu. The first quarter 2022 financial results and webcast of this conference call are available at ir.tuya.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website in a few hours. Before we continue, I refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements.

With that, I will now turn the call to our Founder and CEO, Mr. Jerry Wang. Jerry will deliver his remarks in Chinese, which will be followed by corresponding English translation.

Jerry Wang

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call.

In 2022, we experienced our first year of revenue decline due to inventory destocking as consumer product end market turned down after 7 years of hyper growth since inception. Our 2022 full year revenue decreased by just over 30% to $210 million. In the fourth quarter, end market consumption was sluggish, totaling revenue to decrease by about 40% year-over-year to $45 million. Notably, industry

