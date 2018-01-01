Supremex: Solid 2022 Results And The Dividend Yield Could Reach Double Digits

Mar. 02, 2023 2:27 AM ETSupremex Inc. (SUMXF), SXP:CA2 Comments
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Marketplace

Summary

  • High paper product prices led to record financial results in 2022 and the company is trading at just 3.3x EV/EBITDA.
  • Supremex has a history of returning value to shareholders, and dividends and share repurchases for the past 5 years were $20.5 million.
  • In my view, the dividend yield could surpass 10% in the near future if paper product prices remain high and there are no further acquisitions this year.
  • I think the company should be valued at above 6x EV/EBITDA.
  • Bears and Resources members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Introduction

I've been looking for value stock investment opportunities in Canada and one of the names that have popped on my radar is Supremex (OTCPK:SUMXF) (TSX:SXP:CA). The company has been growing rapidly over the past

Supremex facilities

Supremex

Envelope market in the USA and Canada

Supremex

Supremex envelope segment revenue

Supremex

Supremex packaging segment revenue

Supremex

Supremex packaging segment end-market

Supremex

Supremex 2022 balance sheet

Supremex

Supremex free cash flow

Supremex

Supremex return to shareholders

Supremex

Supremex dividend yield

Supremex

If you like this article, consider joining Bears and Resources. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.3K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.