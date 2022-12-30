Anglo American May Not Perform Well In 2023: Here Is Why

Mar. 02, 2023 2:29 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF), NGLOY
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
844 Followers

Summary

  • British global mining group Anglo American plc is grappling with a challenging 2023 as prices and production of the metals it produces are forecast lower.
  • In terms of revenue and EBITDA growth, 2023 could be another year of declines, as was the case in 2022, potentially impacting the stock price.
  • The balance sheet remains strong to support growth and mine life extension and to try to reverse the course for production and costs. The company predicts no improvement for 2023.
  • Although the stock price is volatile, it is likely to trend down this year, so long-term investors should just Hold the stock.
  • Since the current cycle has not yet bottomed out, traders should hold off on implementing their strategies that typically benefit from short-term ups and downs.

South African Copper Mine

sfmthd/iStock via Getty Images

Anglo American plc Could Face Headwinds in 2023

British global mining group Anglo American plc (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) is grappling with a challenging 2023 in terms of the next price for the commodities

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
844 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.