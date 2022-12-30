sfmthd/iStock via Getty Images

Anglo American plc Could Face Headwinds in 2023

British global mining group Anglo American plc (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) is grappling with a challenging 2023 in terms of the next price for the commodities it explores, develops and produces. The company is also not forecasting a better level of metals production for the full year 2023.

As current conditions are less than ideal for revenue and EBITDA growth, the stock price could face headwinds in 2023, as it did in 2022, so investors should stick with a Hold rating for now.

Analyst Price Forecasts for Anglo American plc's Products

Analysts predict the following prices for Anglo American plc's commodities to be formed on the markets before the end of the current year.

As for metal prices, projections for generally lower levels this year reflect fears of a slower-than-expected recovery in Chinese industry and the negative impact on metal demand of monetary tightening measures, which central banks continue to expect to cool inflation.

By the end of 2023, copper, which accounts for ≈15% of the company's total underlying EBITDA, is expected to be down more than 10% from $4.03 per pound traded via Copper Futures - May 2023 (HGK2023) at the time of this article.

By the end of 2023, the price of steelmaking coal, which accounts for ≈20% of the company's total underlying EBITDA, should decrease based on the following considerations. As steel demand is likely to be weaker this year, otherwise analysts would not expect the price of steel products to fall by 7% to Chinese yuan 3,914.88 (≈$562.70) per ton by the end of 2023, demand for cola for steelmaking should also decline, putting negative pressure on the price per unit of raw material.

The price of a ton of iron ore cargoes fines of 63.5% (for delivery in Tianjin, People's Republic of China), which accounts for ≈25% of the company's total underlying EBITDA, will be 7.5% lower before the end of 2023, compared to current $126 per ton, according to analysts.

By the end of 2023, the platinum group metals (PGMs) plus gold, which account for ≈30% of the company's total underlying EBITDA, will likely be impacted by lower prices, analysts are forecasting as follows:

A 12.5% drop in the price per troy ounce of platinum traded through Platinum Futures - April 2023 (PLJ2023) which was trading at $941.5 per troy ounce as of this writing.

A 12% drop in the price per troy ounce of palladium traded through Palladium Futures - Jun 2023 (PAM2023) which was trading at $1,419.78 per troy ounce as of this writing.

A 1% drop in the price per troy ounce of rhodium which was trading at $10,450 per troy ounce as of this writing.

A 5.8% drop in the price per troy ounce of gold traded through Gold Futures - April 2023 (GCJ2023), which was trading at $1,828.85 per troy ounce at the time of writing.

With regard to diamond prices, which account for 9.5-10% of the company's total underlying EBITDA, these are expected to rise in 2023, according to industry analyst Paul Zimnisky.

That is, if demand for diamonds picks up in 2023, while the US and EU should join forces to stem the flow of Russian diamonds to Western markets and put pressure on the gem's global supply, prices for natural gemstones are on the rise, according to the National Jeweler.

About Anglo American plc in the Metals & Mining industry

Anglo American plc, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, is a global mining company engaging in the exploration and production of diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal and iron ore.

On a smaller scale, the company also processes nickel, crop nutrients and manganese ores and alloys.

Last week, on February 23, Anglo American plc released preliminary results for the full year 2022.

For the full year 2022, the company noted that production was generally impacted by unfavorable weather conditions in South America, South Africa and Australia and lower metal concentration in the mineral.

Iron ore production at Minas-Rio (State of Minas Gerais, Brazil) and Kumba (South Africa) mines, and steel coal production at Capcoal (Queensland, Australia) and Dawson (Queensland, Australia) mines, and nickel production at Barro (State of Goiás, Brazil) mine were impacted by unusual rainy weather conditions.

Copper production could instead benefit from the start of copper concentrate production at a newly commissioned mine in Peru, offsetting lower production from mines in Chile.

The production of PGM and copper, as well as the production of nickel at the Barro mine, provided fewer commodities due to a lower concentration of metals per mineral unit, but in many cases, this was what the miner expected.

Instead, diamond production increased to meet the strong demand for gemstones and to fill a supply gap in Western markets caused by Western countries' sanctions on Russian diamond imports.

Thus, the De Beers Group of Anglo American plc produced 34.61 million carats of diamonds, a 7.23% increase over the previous year.

Total copper production was 664,500 tonnes, up 2.62% year-on-year. Copper deposits in Chile contributed 85% of total production, while Peru contributed the remaining 15%. Chile and Peru rank first and second as the world's largest copper producers.

Nickel operations shipped 39,800 tonnes, down 4.6% year-on-year.

The PGM operation yielded 4,024,000 ounces, down 6.4% year-on-year. Production was impacted by planned infrastructure closures at some operations in South Africa, which were not fully offset by higher ounces from other production in NE South Africa and Zimbabwe.

However, these events, albeit temporary, were not the only ones that led to a drop in PGM production in 2022. Mining operations at the large Mogalakwena open pit mine in northwestern South Africa have produced fewer ounces of precious metals as miners there face a lower concentration of the metal per ton of mineral.

Iron ore production accounted for 59.3 wet tons in 2022, down 7.1% year-on-year.

Steelmaking coal accounted for 15 tonnes, down just 0.7% year-on-year due to a minor failure to restore lost production due to the closure of a mine in Queensland, Australia. This operation has not been fully replaced by another at Middlemount in central Queensland which was fully ramped up just six months ago.

The manganese operation shipped 3.7 tons in 2022, which was virtually flat year-on-year.

How Anglo American Plc Is Performing Financially

Lower production volumes coupled with subdued prices for many of the company's products led Anglo American plc to report a 15% year-over-year decline in total revenue to $35.12 million.

On an equivalent basis, total copper production decreased by 2% year-on-year, resulting in higher unit copper equivalent costs for the Group as fixed costs were allocated to a lower raw material base, exacerbated by higher energy costs due to the crisis between Western countries and Russia because of the situation in Ukraine.

As a result, Anglo American's earnings attributable to equity shareholders fell 4.8% year over year to $4.5 billion, underlying profit declined 32.6% year over year to $6 billion, while its operating income fell 47.7% year over year to $9.2 billion.

Additionally, the group's underlying EBITDA fell 29.6% year over year to $14.5 billion.

It should be noted that lower product volumes and therefore higher costs were not the only factors behind Anglo American's loss of profitability in 2022, but the lower price of most commodities also significantly impacted the mining company's ability to generate profits.

As of December 30, 2022, the Group's balance sheet showed total liquidity of $16.1 billion, of which 52% was cash and cash equivalents, while the remaining 48% was undrawn lines of credit. The Group's total net debt was $6.918 billion, an increase of 1.8 times year-on-year primarily due to lower attributable cash inflows of $3.3 billion compared to total cash outflows of $5.1 billion. The latter was allocated to capital expenditures to fund growth projects (≈ 32% of the total) and to pay dividends to Anglo-American shareholders (≈ 68% of the total).

Anglo American's balance sheet looked solid as the group's debt represented by corporate loans does not mature until October 2030 on average, while 60% of the debt represented by the undrawn credit facility does not mature until March 2025.

Additionally, Anglo American has a total debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.99x, which measures how many years it takes for debt to be repaid through EBITDA, compared to the industry median of 1.52x.

The interest coverage ratio, which is given by an operating income of ≈ $10.89 billion in 2022 divided by an interest expense of ≈ $470 million in 2022, was 23.1x, while at a minimum level of 1.5x, investors typically view a company as able to service its outstanding debt. So, this is further evidence of Anglo American's solid financial position.

As a Result of Solid Financial Position, Anglo American Can Support Various Projects

There is no doubt that a solid financial position allows Anglo American to intervene in certain factors such as costs and volume to improve business profitability. The company will use its solid financial position to fund the following portfolio upgrade targets, giving management greater flexibility to influence the volumes of raw materials to be produced and therefore costs.

Anglo American is going through the following growth projects and life extension projects.

The 60% interest in Quellaveco's annual production of 300,000 copper equivalents in Peru is targeting a nominal capacity to be reached by mid-2023. At the Collahuasi mine in Chile, the first phase of a project to increase the processing capacity of the mill up to 210,000 tons per day is progressing to the expected start up for some time in final quarter of 2023. The company is also investing in more premium products production and service life (until 2039) of the Kumba iron ore mine in South Africa. The Mogalakwena mine in South Africa continues to evaluate various options to expand PGM production.

In terms of life extension projects, the Venetia open pit diamond mine in South Africa will transition to underground mining this year with the goal of recovering approximately 88 million carats of additional gemstone and extending the life of operations to 2047. The 19.2% interest in the Jwaneng mine in Botswana will help extend the mine's life to 2036 while producing approximately 59 million carats of rough diamonds. The 70% interest in the Aquila mine in Central Queensland, Australia is being supported to achieve higher production of high-quality hard-coking coal through 2028. The Kolomela mine in South Africa is currently undergoing a project to extend the mine life by approximately 11 years. The Mototolo/Der Brochen mine for PGM production in South Africa is targeting a 30-year plant expansion life with the first production of PGM expected next year.

For the year 2023, Anglo American expects to supply the markets with the following volumes:

Approximately 30–33 million carats of diamonds (down 4.7 to 13.3% from 2022);

≈ 840,000–930,000 tons of copper (down 21 to 28.5% from 2022);

≈ 38,000–40,000 tons of nickel (between +0.5% and -4.5% versus 2022);

≈ 3.6 – 4 million ounces of PGM (down 0.6 to 10.5% from 2022);

≈ 57– 61 metric tons of iron ore (between +2.9% and -3.9% versus 2022);

≈ 16 – 19 metric tons of steelmaking coal (down 6.7 to 26.7% from 2022).

Factors Beyond Anglo American's Control Must Be Considered by Investors

However, it is also true that certain exogenous factors beyond the company's control (such as metal prices, exchange rates and inflation) also have a significant impact on the Group's performance.

In the 29.6% year-over-year drop (or ≈$6.1 billion drop) in underlying EBITDA of $14.5 billion for full-year 2022, headwinds from lower metal prices (≈ -$2.2 billion) and inflation (≈ -$0.9 billion) were certainly no less impactful than net cost and volume (≈ -$3.3 billion).

Overall, a decline in mining activity coupled with a lower market price of traded commodities reflected lower profitability and the share price was the key indicator of resulting investor sentiment, which has generally been more bearish than optimistic about the stock over the past year.

Anglo American plc stock price which traded at $33.91 per share as of this article for a market cap of $42.12 billion, lost 34.91%, while Copper Futures - May 2023 (HGK2023), which is a benchmark for copper prices, fell 9.24%.

Copper is the benchmark in this analysis as the company reproduces its total metal production in pound equivalents of red metal, which declined 2% year over year through 2022, among other things.

Based on analysts' downgraded expectations for commodity prices and Anglo American's forecast for a further decline in metals production in 2023, this British global mining company's share price is likely to mimic the past 12 months. As is usual with commodity-focused stocks, Anglo-American's share price will move through cycles, but the underlying trend will likely be negative.

Thus, long-term investors should currently avoid adding shares to a position, even as the stock trades below the 200-day and 100-day simple moving averages, as illustrated in the chart below.

That's because the stock most likely has yet to find a bottom given the additional strong headwinds that could come if analysts and the company are correct in their metal price and production expectations.

Traders looking to take advantage of ups and downs should wait to implement their strategy for Anglo-American shares, as the stock still appears to be approaching oversold levels as per the trend of the 14-day Relative Strength Index.

Anglo American earns a Hold rating for now.

Over the counter in the US, Anglo American plc shares also trade under the symbol NGLOY, and its shares are trading at $17.28 per unit as of this writing, giving a market capitalization of $45.74 billion and a 52-week range of $13.72 to $27.80.

On April 28, 2023, Anglo American plc will pay a semi-annual dividend of $0.74 per common share resulting in an annual dividend yield of 7.14% for AAUKF and 7% for NGLOY, as of this writing.

Conclusion

Anglo American forecasts lower metal volumes in 2023 and analysts are forecasting lower prices for Anglo metals. Assuming both are correct, revenue and EBITDA may not improve from 2022 levels, potentially impacting the stock price in a negative manner.

If that's the case, in absolute terms the stock price may not have bottomed out yet, meaning long-term investors are better off sticking with a Hold rating today. With the current cycle still bottoming out, even short-term investors should wait before acting accordingly.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.