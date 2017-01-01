CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio - February 2023: Below Normal Sentiment

Summary

  • For the month of February, the S&P 500 Total Return Index ended down -2.4%. What disrupted the January rally?
  • During the month, we received some affirming data that the economy may be on firmer footing than economists previously thought. But markets are worried that such strong economic indicators could push the Fed to an even more aggressive monetary stance.
  • As for insiders, they were not enticed by the February market discount. In the context of the global economic uncertainty and relatively high market valuations, their sentiment level remains historically low.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio - Despite the drop in equity prices in February, insiders remained on the sidelines

CDT insider sentiment ratio

Fasten your seatbelts

We expected turbulence, and turbulence we got. For the month of February, the S&P 500 Total Return Index ended down -2.4%. What disrupted the January rally? Well, so far as the equity markets are concerned, it appears that good news is now

CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

Comments

