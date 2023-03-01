M2: The Smoking Gun Of Inflation

Mar. 02, 2023 2:56 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS1 Comment
Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.39K Followers

Summary

  • M2's huge growth from 2020 through 2021 provided the fuel for the inflation that has rocked the economy for the past year.
  • Inflation pressures peaked almost a year ago, and headline inflation will almost certainly continue to subside.
  • The Fed doesn't need to do more than they already have. The lower-inflation wheels have been set in motion.

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

Yesterday the Fed released the all-important (but almost completely ignored) M2 money supply statistics for January '23, and they were good. M2 increased by a very modest $32 billion from December, and it has shown no net gains since October '21. Year-over-year M2 growth is -1.7%, and 6-mo annualized

Chart #1

Chart #1

Chart #2

Chart #2

Chart #3

Chart #3

Chart #4

Chart #4

Chart #5

Chart #5

Chart #6

Chart #6

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.39K Followers
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.