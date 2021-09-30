Monthly Newsletter - February 2023

Mar. 02, 2023 2:15 AM ETLYV
Baskin Financial Blog profile picture
Baskin Financial Blog
610 Followers

Businessmen holding a smartphone with icons of ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

Four Reasons to Own Individual US Stocks Instead of an ETF

The popularity of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) is easy to understand. They are inexpensive and easy to buy and sell. A retail investor can buy an ETF that mirrors the

This article was written by

Baskin Financial Blog profile picture
Baskin Financial Blog
610 Followers
David Baskin & Barry Schwartz are the lead Portfolio Managers at Baskin Financial Services in Toronto, Canada. David and Barry appear frequently on national television and radio and are quoted widely in the press.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.