Mastercard: Keeps On Ringing The Cash Register

Mar. 02, 2023 3:29 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)V
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
236 Followers

Summary

  • Mastercard is the world's second-largest payment processing corporation netting over $22.2B in revenue in FY22.
  • Their excellent "middle-man" business model has allowed the company to become a crucial element of today's digital payment environment.
  • Competition from Visa means Mastercard must continue innovating and expanding its payment network to ensure a profitable future.
  • Excellent historic net margins and strong growth metrics suggest the future value is on the horizon for the company.
  • Currently deserves a Buy rating, despite being fairly priced thanks to the company's stellar future potential.

Mastercard Credit Card

jbk_photography

Investment Thesis

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is the world's second largest transaction processing corporation. Their proprietary payment processing network combined with innovative and lucrative global partnerships have allowed the company to become a cornerstone of all economic transactions across the

Mastercard Logo

Mastercard Homepage

Mastercard Multi-Rail Network Diagram

Mastercard 10-K FY22

Mastercard Three Key Priorities for the Future

Mastercard 10-K FY22

Full year results FY22

Mastercard Earnings Release FY22/FY22 Q4

Mastercard Key Business Drivers

Mastercard Earnings Release FY22/FY22 Q4

Seeking Alpha | MA | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | MA | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | MA | Dividends

Seeking Alpha | MA | Dividends

MA Long-term obligations

Mastercard FY22 10-K

Seeking Alpha | MA | Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha | MA | Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha | MA | YoY Chart

Seeking Alpha | MA | YoY Chart

TVC Intrinsic Value Calculation

The Value Corner

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
236 Followers
10 Years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the corner stone of my strategy. Buy the company, not the stock.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own.

Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.