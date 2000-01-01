Lifting Gold Off The Mat

Summary

  • February was a particularly lousy month for the price of COMEX gold, and it came after January ended with many traders and stackers feeling positive and optimistic.
  • As February progressed, U.S. economic data continued to beat expectations and COMEX gold remained under pressure as the U.S. dollar index rose nearly 4%.
  • Though the COMEX gold price will continue to frustrate for a few more months, those willing to remain focused upon The Big Picture for 2023 and beyond will eventually be rewarded.

Gold Bars Sitting on Blue Bar Graph, Stock Market and Finance Concept.

hallojulie

By Craig Hemke

February was a particularly lousy month for the price of COMEX gold, and it came after January ended with many traders and stackers feeling positive and optimistic. Such is the gold market. The more things change, the more they

Gold - Daily Candlestick Chart

COMEX gold has gotten extremely oversold with a Relative Strength Index that dipped last week to a low of just 28.

Gold - Daily Candlestick Chart

Gold - Monthly Nearest Candlestick Chart

Gold - Monthly Nearest Candlestick Chart

Comments

