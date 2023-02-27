PDO: Watch For A Dividend Cut

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
Marketplace

Summary

  • This fund is trading at a premium to NAV with an 11% dividend.
  • Management filed a prospectus in February to sell up to $500 million in new shares.
  • The double-digit dividend has not been covered by earnings this fiscal year. And the three-month coverage ratio is 32%.
  • Can a portfolio with a 5.5% rate support an 11% dividend?
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Microcap Review get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Female rock climber in Margalef Catalonia Spain

It'd be a shame to rely on that dividend for it to be cut.

aluxum/E+ via Getty Images

Today we're looking at PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO), a closed-end fund (CEF) focused on fixed income investments including mortgage-related assets, securities related

Fund Website: Sector Allocation %.

Fund Website: Sector Allocation %.

Fund Website Historical Data. Author's Chart of Daily NAV.

Fund Website Historical Data. Author's Chart of Daily NAV.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fund Site: Portfolio Overview.

Fund Site: Portfolio Overview.

Microcap Review is a service offering multiple microcap stock picks a month.

We subscribe to the first rule of investing, "Do not lose money," by seeking a discernible margin of safety in investments.

I believe small and microcap stocks, as well as special situations, are the best place to look for value in the markets, as most people overlook these companies, making them more likely to be mis-priced.

Join now to get exclusive research!

This article was written by

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
768 Followers
Author of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets
I am a self-taught value investor sharing my journey here and Contributing Writer to Microcap Review where you can subscribe and receive exclusive research.


My first objective is to not lose money and I seek to do this through investing in names I can define a discernible margin of safety. My second objective is to generate above average returns through large position sizing in my highest conviction ideas.


Always open to questions and dialogue as I believe it can only serve to improve all of us.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRTX, BRSP, ACR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.