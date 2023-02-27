Today we're looking at PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO), a closed-end fund (CEF) focused on fixed income investments including mortgage-related assets, securities related to "emerging market" countries, investment grade sovereign debt, and bank loans. Rather than focusing on a specific area the manager takes an opportunistic approach to finding investments which meet their primary objective of current income and capital appreciation as their secondary. In their words:
The fund utilizes an opportunistic approach to pursue high conviction income-generating ideas across credit markets to seek current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
In managing the fund, PIMCO employs a dynamic asset allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors based on, among other things, market conditions, valuation assessments, economic outlook, credit market trends and other economic factors. With PIMCO's macroeconomic analysis as the basis for top-down investment decisions, including geographic and credit sector emphasis, PIMCO manages the fund with a focus on seeking income generating investment ideas across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on seeking opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets."
Fellow contributor David Alton Clark recently selected the fund as their "Top High-Yield CEF Pick for 2023". My article reflects a more pessimistic analysis though I encourage readers to consider both sides.
Data as of January 31st, 2023 shows that the fund is predominantly (27.42%) invested in high yield credit. The mortgage sector, almost entirely in non-agency mortgages is their second largest exposure at 21.57%. Another 18.6% is invested in corporate mortgage backed securities. Their top three sectors represent 67.59% of their portfolio.
Net asset value as of February 28th, 2023 was $13.37. With the stock trading at $13.60 that means it is at a slight (1.7%) premium to NAV.
We are reviewing today a relatively young fund which was only conceived in January 2021 at $20.00 per share. Since then the performance has been in one direction.
Over the last two years NAV has decreased 33.1% - or -16.6% annually. For comparison we look at two ETFs: the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). The iShares fund is passively managed and invests predominantly in high yield corporate bonds. The Vanguard ETF is not exactly comparable in terms of portfolio construction, but rather it is an alternative for those seeking income investments.
We can see that since inception total return for either of the ETF funds outperformed PDO. And they both did so with less management costs.
A simple heuristic in evaluating the long-term performance of a fund like this is whether or not it achieves positive total returns. Clearly PDO has not done this yet, though the past does not prologue. Investors are likely enticed by the ~11% annual dividend yield which has also included two special dividends over the years. But as we will see later, this dividend seems suspect.
As we noted earlier, the majority of the book is actually invested in non-agency mortgages and CMBS. Taken together this represents 40.23% of their portfolio. That's a big chunk and noticeable to me given I've reviewed a number of mortgage REITs over these last six months. What I note particularly in the commercial mREITs is that many of them are trading below book value given an assumption that the current credit cycle is going to cause losses.
For example, here's a table I prepared for my recent article reviewing TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) which is a commercial mREIT trading well below book value. It also trades with an annual dividend yield above 11% (which I think is sustainable).
These commercial mortgage REITs are seeing the unprecedented rise in interest rates pressure their book as many of the loans are at floating rates. There are concerns that property values will also see declines and in some sectors, like office, this has already happened.
Why this matters here is that the CMBS component of their portfolio may be in for some losses if the sector businesses are already seeing them. With CMBS representing 18.66% of the portfolio and total managed assets of $2,759 million we can estimate this position to be around $515 million. If we apply the average P/B multiple above of 0.66x to this position to reflect the market's expectation of losses we get an estimated value of ~$340 million.
Adjusted total managed assets in this case would be $2,584 million. The fund utilizes $1,250 million in leverage mostly via reverse repurchase agreements. That brings common net assets to $1,334 million. Shares outstanding as of January were 110.4 million meaning net asset value would come to $12.08.
That compares with NAV as of February 28th at $13.37. Our CMBS adjustment resulted in an NAV adjustment of about 10%. That's pretty significant given the current stock price of PDO is at a premium to both reported and adjusted NAV.
According to historical data you can download from the fund site, since inception the fund has traded at a daily average discount to NAV of -0.71% with a standard deviation of 5.16%. If we take my adjusted NAV of $12.07 then the stock is trading at a 12.7% premium - a full two standard deviations above the mean. That would suggest that these shares are overvalued. And this is without evaluating any potential losses across the rest of the portfolio.
While we can debate the multiple applied to the CMBS portion of the book, this exercise I think reflects the potential for losses PDO shareholders may see. The commercial mREITs are a bellwether for this portion of their book and the signs are pointing to some degree of losses.
The company pays out a monthly distribution currently of $0.1279. Annually this comes to $1.53 and represents an 11.25% dividend yield for the stock. I say this feature is worrisome because a closer look at their holdings reveals an average rate on their holdings of 5.55%. How can a portfolio of securities with this average rage support a dividend more than twice that? Average position size is just 0.58% meaning there's not likely to be a standout in performance somehow that might mitigate this reality.
The entire table of this data is over 300 rows so I'll simply include a portion here for reference. But definitely take a look for yourself at the full set. This table represents their non-agency MBS holdings and averages the rate and position size.
We can see that this subset has an average very close to the portfolio average of 5.55%. Again, from my viewpoint the portfolio is structured in such a way that it seems impossible that the current dividend will be sustained.
We can also review PIMCO's UNII report to see some concerning trends.
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Current Fiscal
Year End
|
Estimated Fiscal Year to Date Net Investment Income (NII)(1)
|
Estimated Undistributed
Net Investment
Income -
UNII/Estimated (ROC)(1)
|
Estimated 3
Month Average
Net Investment
Income (NII)
|
Monthly Distribution
per Common
Share(2)
|
3 Month Rolling Coverage Ratio(3)
|
6 Month Rolling Coverage
Ratio (3)
|
Fiscal Year
to Date Distribution Coverage
Ratio(4)
|
PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
|
PDO
|
30-Jun-23
|
$0.85
|
$0.00
|
$0.04
|
$0.127900
|
32.73%
|
84.36%
|
95.26%
What stands out here is that the estimated 3-month average NII is only $0.04 - and the coverage ratio of 32.73% portends a distribution cut unless something turns around in the near term. We can see that over this entire fiscal year the company has not managed to cover their distribution.
Distribution coverage ratios are flashing a warning sign that anyone who looks at the portfolio can see. Something will have to give in this situation and my guess is it will be the dividend.
The company filed a prospectus on February 8th, 2023 to sell up to $500,000,000 in common shares. Shares were trading at a slight premium to reported NAV at the time, but recall that reported NAV likely is overstated as well. What this means, I think, is that management is looking to cash in on the premium the stock is trading.
Total managed assets is at $2,759 million meaning this prospectus envisions raising around 19% of their total managed assets. This might help raise cash to prevent a distribution cut, but it also reflects likely overvaluation. If management believed the stock was undervalued they would likely not be selling it to the market for cash.
If the fund sells $500 million in shares at the current price of $13.60 that would represent another 36.8 million shares to pay a dividend. That would bring the total share count to 147.2 million. Paying these shares $1.53 annually would amount to a $225.2 million expense - meaning in under three years their dividend payment alone could eat through the capital raised.
Given our review of the portfolio above, it does not seem likely that the fund will be able to reinvest this capital at rates above the 11% dividend. What I surmise is likely is that after management sells as much as they can through this offering that a dividend cut is imminent.
As a public fund PDO is untested through credit cycles. Its relative newness makes it difficult to rely on any long term trends or expectations here which suggest caution. When reviewing their portfolio it seemed that their CMBS portion alone could cause some erosion to NAV - and this assumes that the rest of the portfolio remains whole.
I believe that we are in the midst of an unprecedented credit cycle with the rapid rise in interest rates pushing the limits of the system. I don't see that this fund seems particularly prepared for that reality.
Most damning is that the underlying average rate of the portfolio is nowhere near supporting the annual dividend of 11%. This economic reality must be dealt with, and I suspect it will be after management is done selling stock at its current inflated value. After that is done I would suspect a dividend cut is likely.
For those interested in this level of yield still, I'd suggest taking a look at my recent write up on TRTX.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRTX, BRSP, ACR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
