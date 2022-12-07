Art Wager/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is a company which I have covered once previously, albeit quite some time back. Back then, I came to the conclusion that the company was an attractive investment for those seeking exposure to the lodging industry. Since then, a pandemic has happened, which resulted in dividends being halted and the share price cut by more than half. With the release of the company's Q4 2022 and FY 2022 earnings last week, I figure now is a good time to evaluate the company.

The Business

Park Hotels & Resorts, as its name suggests, is a REIT in the hospitality sector. As of February 2023, the company's portfolio comprises over 29,000 rooms in 46 hotels and resorts spread across the country. Virtually all of its hotels are operated under the Hilton brand, which should come as no surprise given that the company is the result of a spin-off from Hilton Hotels (NYSE: HLT). Despite having spun off only in 2017, the company is the second largest public lodging REIT behind Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST).

Unlike Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE), another hospitality REIT which I wrote about recently, Park Hotels & Resorts is focused on the luxury and full-service segment of the lodging industry. As such, the bulk of its hotels are either luxury or upper upscale hotels.

Balance Sheet

As at the end of FY 2022, the company's debt stands at approximately $4.6 billion. While these may seem like a large number, there are a couple of things to note.

First, the bulk of the debt is fixed rate debt, meaning the interest rate is fixed. This is especially important given that interest rates have been rising, and are expected to continue to rise in the near future. With a fixed interest rate, the company will not have any unexpected surprises in terms of its debt payments.

Next, the bulk of the debt is due only from the third quarter of 2026 onwards, with less than 20% of the debt due this year. With a sufficient runway, the company will be able to plan how it intends to use its capital ahead of time. Additionally, the company has a strong balance sheet, with its liquidity increasing by approximately $300 million to $1.9 billion as at the end of 2022. This increase in liquidity, brought about through the sale of non-core hotels and a restructuring of the company's debt, was a conscious effort by management to provide the company with flexibility in the market. In fact, when asked during the earnings call whether the $1.9 billion of liquidity would be used to pay off the loan, the team said they would consider different options first to determine the best way to allocate its cash.

PK Q4'22 & FY'22 Supplemental Data

Looking Ahead

The hospitality sector was one of the worst, if not the worst, sectors impacted by COVID-19 with tourism essentially grinding to a halt in 2020 and 2021. Thankfully, however, there has been somewhat of a return to normalcy over the past year. In fact, Q4 2022 was the company's strongest quarter since 2019, a sign that things are starting to pick up.

The company earned an adjusted FFO of $1.54/share for FY 2022, compared to a loss of $0.57/share in FY 2021. Looking forward, the company has projected between an adjusted FFO of between $1.60/share - $1.99/share for FY 2023. When compared to the $2.88/share earned by the company in FY 2019, the last full year before COVID-19 hit, it can be seen that there is still substantial room for the company's earnings to grow.

Dividends

The company paid out a total of $0.28/share in dividends for FY 2022, with the bulk of this coming in Q4 - the company paid out $0.01/share for the first 3 quarters before announcing a $0.25/share dividend in Q4. However, it must be noted that out of this $0.25/share, $0.12/share was for Q4, with the remaining $0.13/share a one-off dividend attributable to gains from the disposal of the company's assets. While the company has paid out these special dividends previously, the fact that they are a result of the disposal of the company's assets means they should not be included in the regular dividend. This means the "real" dividend was actually $0.15/share for FY 2022.

In the earnings call, the company announced that it would pay a quarterly dividend of $0.15/share (subject to Board approval) for Q1 2023. More importantly, this dividend will be recurring, which gives the company a forward dividend yield of 4.3% - $0.60/share for the full year, assuming a share price of approximately $14. While this is a far cry from the $0.45/share the company used to pay out each quarter, it is still a welcome sign that the company has committed to increasing its dividends after cutting is dividends, and with good reason too, during COVID-19.

Additionally, there is certainly room for dividends to grow further, with the company's projected FFO of at least $1.60/share comfortably covering the forward dividend of $0.60/share. Moreover, while the company has no obligation to reinstate its previous quarterly dividend of $0.45/share, it does serve as a benchmark of sorts and an indication that the company might seek to grow its dividend in the future.

Valuation

Compared to its peers in the lodging industry, Park Hotels & Resorts stock is trading at a substantial discount to its NAV. While the below graph is from November 2022, not much has changed in terms of share price so the details in the graph are still valid. The management clearly believes that the stock is undervalued, as the company bought back over $200 million of stock in 2022 and the board recently approved up to $300 million in stock to be bought over the next 2 years as well.

While investors in REITs are generally in it for the dividends, I believe this discount to NAV provides not only a substantial margin of safety but also significant upside as well.

PK Nov'22 Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Park Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality REIT focused on the luxury and full-service segment. The management has done well to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, with the company sporting a strong balance sheet which gives it the flexibility to navigate future market conditions. While I do enjoy the fact that there is substantial room for growth in the company's dividends, what attracts me the most is the substantial discount the company is currently trading at - both with respect to its peers and to its NAV - which gives me the comfort that even if the dividend does not grow in the near future, the company still has room for capital appreciation.