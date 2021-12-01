MarsBars

If I had to characterize the current market with one expression, it would "curb your enthusiasm", because every semblance of a rebound is followed by another valley.

While this may be disappointing for growth investors, it can actually be a great thing for value and income investors who don't mind the opportunity to buy at discounted prices.

This is actually the not-so-secret sauce that produces outsized returns over the long run, as reinvesting dividends at value prices results in shares that compound the returns for you.

Such I find the case to be with Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), which as shown below, is again hitting a trough and trades 34% under its 52-week high of $153. Let's explore why now may be a great time to layer into this durable dividend stock.

Why DLR?

Digital Realty is the largest global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. Its international footprint spans across 300+ facilities in over 50 metro areas on 6 continents.

This gives DLR the benefits from the so-called "network effect", as its size and scope enables it to offer its tenants a full array of solutions and connection needs. Its top tenants include Meta Platforms (META), Oracle (ORCL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Hoya Capital Real Estate views Digital Realty as being a high value data center REIT, considering its value-added colocation and interconnection services, as opposed to lower value wholesale services. This distinction was explained in a recent article by Hoya as follows:

The value of each data center is largely a function of its position along the internet backbone, the physical fiber-optic network that links every connected device across the world. Properties within the backbone, or more precisely at the "intersection" of various networks, are able to provide higher-value network-based colocation and interconnection services, which command higher rent-per-MW and have higher barriers to entry due to the inherent "network effects." Properties on the periphery or those lacking a critical mass of interconnection tenants typically provide more ubiquitous enterprise-based wholesale services, including storage and cloud-based software applications.

Meanwhile, DLR has continued to demonstrate respectable growth, as reflected by revenue growing by 3% sequentially and 11% YoY to $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter. It's also growing the bottom-line, despite higher energy prices, with Q4 constant-currency Core FFO per share landing at $1.71, up from $1.67 in the prior year period. While this may not seem particularly high, it's important to take a step back and see that DLR's full year 2022 Core FFO per share grew at a respectable 5.8%.

Looking forward, management seeks to smooth the volatility in its energy usage costs, as reflected by the recent signing of a 10-year power purchase agreement for 116 megawatts of renewable energy in Germany.

DLR also has a strong line of sight for top-line growth, as it capped off 2022 with a record $477 million backlog (think bookings) with 106 clients in diversified industries, including automotive and financial services. $117 million worth of bookings were in Q4 alone, with robust '>$1M' and higher value-add interconnection services, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

This robust growth is supported by secular trends in digital migration to the cloud, thereby requiring more central compute and interconnection services. Management sees strong demand drivers both over the near and long-term, as highlighted during the recent conference call:

The opportunity before us is tremendous. We have all the key ingredients at our fingertips and a long runway for growth. Demand for our product remains quite strong and well supported by ongoing digital transformation, migration to the cloud, and the overall evolution towards centralized compute. As it goes, technology begets technology. The launch of ChatGPT 3.0 is a seemingly important milestone. Microsoft’s incorporation of ChatGPT into Bing last week, Google is coming with the launch of Bard and Baidu’s Ernie Bot all suggest that we are on the forefront of the broader introduction of AI, which could spawn a wave of adoption and a proliferation of use cases and ultimately drive demand for compute infrastructure at scale.

Notably, DLR maintains a strong BBB rated balance sheet with 97% unsecured and 81% fixed rate debt. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.7x is reasonable for a company with steady long-term contracts with many industry-leading clients, at it has a strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.9x. Also, it appears the bond market views DLR as being relatively low risk, as it's willing to lend to DLR at a low weighted average coupon rate of 2.7%

Also, DLR now yields an attractive 4.8% and the dividend is well protected by a 71% payout ratio, based on full year 2022 FFO per share of $6.91. DLR has also rewarded investors with 17 years of consecutive dividend growth and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 5.6%.

Turning to valuation, I view the recent price drop to $100.83 as presenting another solid opportunity for income and value investors. At this price, DLR carries a forward P/FFO of 15.0, sitting below its long-term normal P/FFO of 16.7. While this doesn't scream cheap, I don't see the need to be too greedy when it comes to this high quality stock. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $122, translating to a potential 26% total return over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Digital Realty is an attractive, high quality stock with strong fundamentals and a growing dividend. It's well positioned to benefit from secular trends such as digital migration to the cloud and the emergence of AI. With its robust backlog and steady customer contracts, DLR appears capable of delivering at least market returns for the foreseeable future, with a ~5% dividend plus ~5% long-term dividend growth rate. As such, I find the recent price drop as opening an great opportunity for value and income investors.