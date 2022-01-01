Mixed Earnings Meet Market Rally: A Stock Investor's Take

Summary

  • Fourth-quarter results showed consumers balked at higher prices.
  • Together, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft command roughly three-quarters of the cloud market and we find the soft results for all three to be a potential canary in the coal mine for the economy.
  • We expect the focus to shift from the macro picture to company fundamentals once greater clarity emerges around the Fed’s rate path.

Currency trader on video call from his home office

Alistair Berg

By Carrie King

As fourth-quarter earnings rolled in with mixed results, the stock market opened the year in rally mode. Carrie King, Global Deputy CIO of BlackRock Fundamental Equities, weighs in with three observations for stock investors.

Energy sector margins at an all-time high, Aggregate operating (EBIT) margins, 1994-2023

Source: BlackRock Fundamental Equities, with data from Refinitiv, Feb. 14, 2023. Aggregate EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margins are shown for the trailing 12-month period for the energy sector within the S&P 500 Index. Indexes are unmanaged. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

