Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) is one of the only two nationwide companies that are focused on distributing material for water infrastructure. It is a recently listed company with a majority owner. The stock is valued significantly under its peer group with a great track record of growth and profitability. Core & Main is a market leader with a great potential to grow by consolidating the fragmented industry.

Core & Main could potentially be a major beneficiary of the infrastructure bill that assigned $55 billion to the water infrastructure. Notoriously the United States, as most of the western world, has plenty of repair debt in the neglected water infrastructure. In this kind of situation a distributor is a technology and product neutral play to capture the benefits of the increased economic activity in the industry.

Going public to reduce the debt

Core & Main has been an independent company only since the year 2017. Today, it has a market cap of $5.6 billion, revenues of $6-7 billion and over 4000 employees. It is one of the only nationwide distributors of water infrastructure products with 300 branches in 48 states. It has 60 000 customers, 4500 suppliers and over 200 000 stock keeping units.

The company operates in two rather distinct product categories: fire protection and water infrastructure. The first one is installed inside the buildings and the latter under-ground in municipal or private water networks. Fire protection represents approximately 10% of the revenues, so it's not a meaningful nor a core part of the company.

Product and end market mix. (Company material.)

Core & Main IPOed in July 2021 at $20 and opened trading at $21.7 per share. Valuing the company at around $4.8 billion. The company used the proceeds from the IPO to pay down debt, which was ballooning at around 5.2x to EBITDA. Today the net debt/EBITDA ratio stands at 1.7x down from 2.8x the year before and most of its debt payments are currently maturing in 2026.

Catalysts and risks

There are three broad and different elements at play around Core & Main. The company operates as one of the leaders in fragmented industry and is set to consolidate it. The shares of Core & Main have concentrated ownership and high short float and yet the company is posting strong revenue and earnings figures while everyone expects the cycle to reverse.

Market position and strategy

According to the company it holds a shared leading position in the $32 billion market with a 16% market share. Presumably the other player is Ferguson (FERG) which has a much wider product and application scope than CNM but also operates water infrastructure focused branches. A listed company called Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) is supplier of both distributors and describes its customer base as follows in 10-K for 2021:

We have a large, active customer base of approximately 17,000 customers, with two customers representing 10% or more of fiscal 2022 net sales. Ferguson accounted for 13.0% and Core and Main accounted for 11.3% of fiscal 2022 net sales. Our customer base is diversified across the range of end markets that we serve.

Core & Main is following the same playbook as several other national distributors in the industry. The company is acquiring small independent distributors and integrating them to its platform. As can be seen in the quote above, there's a lot of small independent distributors to be acquired. In 2022 alone Core & Main acquired 8 companies.

When you look at some of these acquired companies, which barely have a website such as the latest acquired company or the one before that, it probably doesn't take much to enhance the operations to another level. On the other hand, it wouldn't take much to expand organically but probably Core & Main wants to acquire existing customer relationships and personnel to take care of the local business.

The purchase price of the acquisitions are mostly booked as customer relationships, good-will and usually less than a half working capital. The recent deals have been funded with cash on hand. If they are adding value, it is yet hard to judge. It's crucial that the company remains an efficient and disciplined distribution organization.

The share has interesting characteristics

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, a private equity firm, acquired Core & Main from HD Supply, part of Home Depot, in 2017 for $2.5 billion. HD Supply had divested a couple of other units in the previous two years. One could imagine that having history in the Home Depot organization creates strong operational and cultural roots. CD&R owns 58.3% down from nearly 80% after the IPO. CD&R has slowly reduced its stake in Core & Main. Last year CD&R sold 31 million shares in two blocks and currently holds 100 million shares.

Many portfolio companies of CD&R operate in the building materials or services industry. In 2021 CD&R also bought Wolseley UK from Ferguson, when Ferguson in its current form was created. In 2022 CD&R bought various water related businesses from Roper. CD&R seems to like inherently quality businesses with development potential.

This leads us to a stock with concentrated ownership, with modest dilution and surprisingly high short interest. Here different data providers give out different values. Different data providers report short interest of 5 to 15% but this number is most likely incorrect. 5% would be still twice larger than its peers. Short interest is especially high in relation to the free float and the average daily trading volume.

I could imagine that there's three major reasons for high short interest. Obviously, CD&R could release more shares to the open market, but that wouldn't be in their interest. Second, further and higher dilution could make the stock plunge. Third, the cyclicality of the business and industry could simply turn the growth from positive to negative.

CNM price and short float. (Ycharts)

The cyclicality

The cyclicality of the construction market is one of the main concerns here. The demand for the products that Core & Main distributes varies between the periods of boom and bust. On the other hand the water infrastructure is one of the most basic human needs to be served immediately after fast WiFi. Nearly 40% of the sales is to the municipal end market, which can be considered rather stable. The rest of the demand is from commercial (39%) and residential construction (22%) segments. According to the company 50% of its revenue is repair and replacement sales.

This is significantly higher than for Ferguson for example. The issue with a large part of the water infrastructure product segment is that pipes and fittings have much longer lifetime (20-50 years) compared to faucets, pumps and water heaters that comprise a major part of Ferguson's sales. 32% of Core & Main's sales is pipes. This part of sales will react the quickest and heaviest when new construction slows down.

According to Reuters, single-family homebuilding tumbled 27.3% on a year-on-year basis in January. With both single- and multi-family homebuilding declining, overall housing starts dropped 4.5% to a rate of 1.309 million units last month, the lowest level since June 2020. The above-mentioned Advanced Drainage Systems recently reported declining sales of 17% in residential construction and non-residential declining 8%.

Core & Main has been growing very fast for its size. Rapid double digit growth in a cyclical industry reliant on construction activity is sustainable for an extended period of time. The latest quarterly revenue growth figure was 29% and adjusted net income growth was 57%. Considering the current P/E multiple the market, and also analyst forecasts, are expecting the growth to slow down and even EPS to decline.

Data by YCharts

Valuation is not too far stretched at all

The analysts are expecting the earnings per share to land at $2.18 this year and $1.86 in the following year. If we take the figure for 2024 and see what's priced in with a 10% discount rate and a P/E of 12, there's nearly no earnings growth expected at the current share price.

What's priced in? (Author's own calculation)

Most interestingly Core & Main is trading significantly below its closest peer Ferguson and also other technical distributors and wholesalers. However, there's several things to note before making a direct comparison.

Based on my decade long personal experience from the building services and water infrastructure industry from Europe, I consider water infrastructure and fire protection categories the least appealing. They are the most vulnerable to the threat of direct sales by the manufacturers. The larger the product the less value-add is created by the distributor in the logistics. In water infrastructure the margins tend to be lower, which pushes the manufacturers to cut out the middleman.

Comparison of Ferguson and Core&Main. (Ycharts)

Furthermore, the customer bases of both categories are much more concentrated compared to HVAC and plumbing, which makes it easier for manufacturers to sell directly. Strategically, for a manufacturer selling bulk products without differentiation, sales and customer service can be the only way to create a connection with the customer. For these qualitative reasons, I wouldn't necessarily give a premium multiple for Core & Main over its peers.

Afterall, relative valuation is not very meaningful in the case of Core & Main. In order to give an idea of the valuation compared to different kinds of wholesalers, we form a peer group of Ferguson, Watsco, Fastenal and W.W. Grainger. Full comparison is available here. The clear conclusion is that Core & Main is trading significantly below its peers. Core & Main also has significantly lower margins and capital returns.

Multiple Core & Main Peer group average Difference P/E FWD 10.4 21.3 -51% EV/EBITDA 7 14.4 -52% P/S 0.6 2.3 -73% P/B 2.4 8.7 -73% Click to enlarge

I'm afraid that Core & Main has been overearning together with rising material prices and lack of availability. Distributors make purchases well in advance and in large quantities. The bulk products can be priced daily, but the inventory is sourced at lower prices. Additionally, low availability reduces the need for handing out additional discounts to customers. The customers are simply happy to get the product.

Core & Main is followed by 12 analysts. The target prices are dispersed ranging from $22 up to $51 and averaging $29.

Conclusion

Even if the revenues and earnings of Core & Main would decline together with a lower construction activity, there are several factors supporting its business and price of the stock: the U.S. government is shoveling money to infrastructure spending, the company has lot of opportunities for bolt-on acquisitions and organic growth, its balance sheet is in good shape and the valuation of the stock is not too extended. Due to the cyclicality of business the position should be built carefully.