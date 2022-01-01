Paramount Global: More Business Growth Ahead

Mar. 02, 2023 4:18 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)
Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
854 Followers

Summary

  • Paramount+ posted a neutral quarterly report, but streaming revenue growth remains impressive.
  • TV and Media: revenue declined YoY across all revenue sources.
  • The surprise box office success of the horror film Smile and the 2022 blockbuster release for home entertainment had a positive impact on the results of the Filmed entertainment segment.
  • Streaming: Subscription revenue growth was impressive, but ad revenue growth lagging because of the shrinking ad market.
  • I keep my bullish view on PARA's shares.

Paramount Studios Main Gate

Merkuri2

Background

In my past articles, I highlighted the undervaluation of Paramount's (NASDAQ:PARA) shares, but company's shares are still trading well below even the $30 per share level. I have always considered Paramount+ and Pluto TV to be the key growth drivers

This article was written by

Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
854 Followers
I am global equity research analyst at investment company with the specializaton in Biotechnology, Internet and Media. Received my CFA Charter in 2017. Also, I have passed two level of the FRM exam.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice. I am not an investment advisor. Before making any investment, please do your own research!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.