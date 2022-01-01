Merkuri2

Background

In my past articles, I highlighted the undervaluation of Paramount's (NASDAQ:PARA) shares, but company's shares are still trading well below even the $30 per share level. I have always considered Paramount+ and Pluto TV to be the key growth drivers for the stock. Paramount+'s numbers continue to be impressive. However, Pluto TV advertising ARPU leaves much to be desired. The advertising market weakness puts pressure on the company advertising revenue not only for Pluto TV but also for the TV and Media segment, which creates a headwind to PARA's stock price growth. However, starting from 2024, management expects the company profitability to grow and the company to reach positive cash flow. Despite the lack of growth in the stock, I keep my bullish view on the company shares. The last quarterly report only confirmed my opinion. Let's go over the 4Q financials to understand why PARA's shares remain attractive.

4Q results

The company revenue totalled $8.1 billion (flat YoY, +18% QoQ), in line with the consensus expectations. The company OIBDA was at $614 million (+3% YoY, -22% QoQ), 3% better than the consensus expected, margin of 7.6%. Free cash flow loss amounted to $498 million (-6.1% margin). A year earlier, there was a loss of $822 million. A quarter earlier, it was at $342 million. The company expects a positive free cash flow in 2024. Earnings per share was at $0.08 (-70% YoY, -81% QoQ), the consensus expected EPS at +$0.22.

Subscription revenue grew by 8% YoY, which demonstrates the positive effect of PARA's transition from the classic media business model to the streaming model. The company advertising revenue decreased by 5% YoY. The main advertising revenue drop was in the international segment due to the contraction of the advertising market and the F/X impact. In the US, advertising revenues fell 2% YoY.

TV and Media

The segment revenue was at $5.8 billion (-7% YoY, +19% QoQ), 1% worse than the consensus expected. Segment's OIBDA totalled $1.3 billion (+5% YoY margin, +5% QoQ). OIBDA margin was at 22%. A year earlier, it was at 20%, a quarter earlier - 25%. Segment subscription revenue amounted to $2.02 billion (-4% YoY, +1% QoQ). The year-on-year decline was due to the outflow of cable TV subscribers, which was not offset by an increase in affiliate fees. Advertising revenue fell 7% YoY to $2.68 billion due to lower ad impressions and the F/X impact. Licensing revenue totalled $1.17 billion (-11% YoY, +21% QoQ). The YoY decrease was due to less content created for other companies.

Filmed entertainment

Segment revenue was at $936 million (+35% YoY, +20% QoQ), 5% better than the consensus forecast. Segment OIBDA amounted to $87 million ($0 last year, $41 last quarter), implying a margin of 9.2%. Theatrical revenue was at $97 million (+149% YoY, -58% QoQ). Growth was driven largely by the box office success of the horror film Smile ($216 million in the box office). Content licensing generated $833 million (+28% YoY, +52% QoQ), driven by 2022 film releases for home entertainment. Segment OIBDA margin was at 9%.

Direct-to-consumer

The segment revenue totalled $1.39 billion (+30% YoY, +14% QoQ), 1% better than the consensus expected. Segment OIBDA was at (-$575) million (-41% margin). A year earlier, the margin was at (-47%), a quarter earlier (-28%). Streaming subscription revenue amounted to $936 million (+48% YoY, +8% QoQ). Streaming advertising revenue totalled $460 million (+4% YoY, +27% QoQ).

Paramount+

Paramount+ subscribers increased by 10 million QoQ to 56 million (+71% YoY, +22% QoQ), 4% better than the consensus forecast. The growth was both due to the geographic expansion and due to the growth in the current countries of presence, both due to the popularity of content within current franchises (Top Gun: Maverick and 1923 ), and due to the new franchises (The King Tulsa and Smile), as well as sports content. Paramount+'s revenue grew 81% YoY to $800 million.

The company plans to merge its Paramount+ and Showtime OTT streaming services this year. This decision will reduce the total number of subscribers to the company streaming services (since there are overlaps in subscribers), however, this move allows to increase the Paramount+ subscription price and reduce the churn. Immediately after the consolidation of services, the company plans to increase the price of a premium subscription from $9.99 to $11.99. The price of ad-supported subscription will also increase from $4.99 to $5.99, but this plan will not include content from Showtime. Through the streaming service merger, management expects about $750 million a year in cost savings.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV's monthly active users (MAUs) increased by 6.5 million to 78.5 million in the quarter, driven by the launch in Canada (December 1) and growth in other markets. Management noted that the number of hours viewed increased by double digits YoY. Pluto TV's revenue fell 10% year-on-year due to the weakness in the TV advertising market. The company plans to focus on total streaming advertising revenue, and will therefore no longer separately report Pluto TV's advertising revenue starting next quarter.

Final Thoughts

The actual addition of Paramount+ subscribers certainly looks impressive. Given the geographic expansion in 2023, Paramount+ is likely to continue to grow its subscriber base at a high rate, which, together with the growth in the subscription price, should have a positive impact on the company revenue. However, the weakness in the global TV advertising market and pressure on the bottom line will be the headwinds to fast PARA's shares growth. However, I keep thinking the stock remains undervalued as it trades at an EV/S multiple of more than one standard deviation below its historical average level. My DCF model also shows that the company stock is undervalued. As a result, I maintain my bullish view on PARA's shares.