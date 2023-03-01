Oceaneering International's Expertise Priced Into Its Stock

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Marketplace

Summary

  • Oceaneering International is a $2.14 billion market cap service company known for its remotely operated vehicles. It does not pay a dividend and has a liability-to-asset ratio of 74%.
  • OII stock is not bargain-priced; however, demand is increasing for its services. Half of its operating segment income in 2022 was for subsea robotics.
  • Oceaneering’s global scope of operations is a competitive diversification advantage.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Econ-Based Energy Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Deep sea maintenance

PaulFleet/iStock via Getty Images

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is one of the world's largest providers of remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services. Oceaneering works with companies in:

  • aerospace
  • entertainment
  • material handling
  • government and defense
  • oil and gas
  • renewables
  • science and research
2022 Segment earnings

Starks Energy Economics, LLC & Oceaneering

Chart
Data by YCharts

West Texas Intermediate (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/WTI' title='W&T Offshore, Inc.'>WTI</a>) crude oil price

EIA

Henry Hub natural gas price and NYMEX confidence interval

EIA

Chart
Data by YCharts

Oceaneering International logo

oceaneering.com

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer:

*3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 3 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers

*3 additional in-depth articles = 6 EBEI-only articles;

*3 public SA articles, for a total of 9 energy-related articles monthly;

*EBEI-only chat room;

*my experience from decades in the industry.

Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with an initial discount.

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.42K Followers
Long ideas for energy investors

Do you want to understand and invest in volatile energy markets? We bring fundamentals-based insights to oil, gas, utilities, renewables, and gasoline companies for real-world investors.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As noted twice in the article I have sold my shares of OII.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.