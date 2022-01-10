PonyWang

Article Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) is a leading chip company that has a healthy long-term outlook. Shares are down over the last year, which has made them rather inexpensive, but investors should consider the risks of an investment in TSM stock as well.

What Is The Long-Term Outlook For TSM Stock?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the leading foundry in the world. The company manufactures chips for semiconductor companies without production capacity (those following a fabless business model). This includes large chip players such as NVIDIA (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), but also many smaller players that can't (or don't want to) build out their own manufacturing plants.

As one of the biggest chip players in the world, TSM naturally is impacted by how supply and demand move in the semiconductor space. In the long run, the outlook is quite positive, I believe. After all, demand for chips should continue to grow for many years, as they become ever more important for how we live our lives. Digitalization of communication, entertainment, and so on require steadily growing computing power, and macro trends such as the internet of things also result in rising demand for chips. Changes in the automobile industry -- ICE vehicles being replaced by EVs, and the rise of autonomous driving tech -- also are positive for global chip demand. EVs require more chips than ICE vehicles, e.g. for battery management, and autonomously-driving vehicles naturally require massive computing power, which translates into more chips being required to build an autonomous (or semi-autonomous) vehicle, relative to a "normal" one.

Global chip demand should thus grow considerably in the long run, and at the same time, TSM is key for global supply. Building a new chip factory is extremely expensive, thus many companies can't build their own fabs (or don't want to, e.g. if they prioritize FCF generation to allow for substantial shareholder returns). Intel's (INTC) cash flow problems that have forced a dividend cut very recently indicate that companies that want to produce their own chips can run into major problems. There is thus, I believe, a good chance that TSM will continue to hold its dominant position as a leading chip manufacturer, as not many companies have the ability to do business without TSM. Due to Intel's problems in building out its own foundry business, TSM's market position could improve further in the coming years, although that is not guaranteed.

Wall Street analysts do not always forecast earnings per share perfectly, but their estimates can make for a solid base case estimate. Current EPS consensus estimates for 2023 and the following years look like this:

Seeking Alpha

Analysts predict that profits will decline slightly this year, which aligns with what we have heard from many management teams in the semiconductor industry. Lower demand due to a potential recession that causes consumers to be less willing to spend on discretionary goods will be a short-term headwind. But due to the macro trends shown above that will drive demand for chips in the long run, this should be a short-term issue only. After all, recessions and economic downturns don't last forever.

Is Taiwan Semiconductor Company Overvalued Or Undervalued?

With the longer-term outlook being quite positive for TSM's business, let's take a look at whether shares are a good value today -- after all, this is a highly important factor for the question of Taiwan Semiconductor stock being a good or bad investment right here.

TSM stock trades for $88 at the time of writing, which is roughly in the middle of the $59 to $110 trading range over the last year. Along with many other equities, Taiwan Semiconductor stock has risen considerably from the lows seen towards the end of 2022.

Based on the forecasted earnings per share for the current year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading for roughly 15.5x this year's expected net profits. That compares favorably to the broad market, which is valued at around 17x net profits right now, and it also compares favorably to the longer-term median earnings multiple TSM has traded at in the past:

Data by YCharts

Relative to the 10-year median earnings multiple, the current valuation suggests a 10% upside potential. Relative to the 5-year and 3-year median earnings multiples, the current valuation suggests an upside potential of 39% and 76%, respectively. I do not expect that TSM trades at a high-20s earnings multiple anytime soon, as interest rates aren't as low as they were over the last three years, on average. It thus seems unlikely that we will revisit the valuations seen in those years. But even a 20x earnings multiple would allow for considerable upside potential of around 30% at current prices.

When we take a look at 2024 -- current earnings per share estimates suggest that TSM trades at 12.6x net profit -- then the upside potential is even more pronounced. A PE ratio of 17.1, in line with the 10-year average, would allow for a share price of $120, which indicates an upside potential of 37% from the current level. Even when we put an earnings multiple of just 16 on TSM stock by the end of 2024, shares could climb by 28% over the next 22 months. Add dividends, and annual total returns would easily be in the mid-teens range -- despite the fact that Taiwan Semiconductor stock trades at a discount to its historic valuation in this scenario, with an ending earnings multiple of 16.

We can also look at TSM's enterprise value to EBITDA ratio in order to gauge TSM's valuation:

Data by YCharts

We see that the EV/EBITDA multiple stands at just above 8 right now. That is pretty low in absolute terms (below 10 is oftentimes seen as inexpensive), but it is in line with the 10-year median. Relative to the 3-year and 5-year median, it is rather low, however. Overall, this suggests that TSM could be moderately undervalued, as the comparison to the 3-year and 5-year median suggests it is cheap, as does the absolute ratio, while the 10-year median suggests TSM is fairly valued right now.

How Is TSM's Valuation Compared To Peers?

TSM does not have a peer that is exactly comparable, but we can look at other major semiconductor companies, even if those have somewhat different business models.

Data by YCharts

In the above chart, we see what the EV/EBITDA ratio, based on estimates for the current year, looks like for a range of large-cap semiconductor companies, including Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Texas Instruments (TXN), and Qualcomm (QCOM). We see that there is a wide range, with NVIDIA being pretty expensive, but even the cheapest among these companies, Qualcomm, is around 20% more expensive than TSM. The median [AMD] with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.8 is around 90% more expensive than TSM with its 8.4x multiple.

Risks To Consider

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is headquartered in Taiwan and has extensive operations there. Due to geopolitical worries (a potential conflict with China in the future), some investors are afraid of investing in TSM due to it being located in Taiwan. While it is true that this brewing conflict poses a risk for TSM, the same can be said about many other companies. Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), etc. are also highly dependent on China as a manufacturing hub and also as an end market. If the Taiwan conflict were to escalate, these companies would thus be highly impacted as well. The same can be said about any other company that has supply chains reliant on China (i.e. most of the companies in the world, at least in some form) -- and yet, none of these other companies are priced as if the Taiwan conflict has a high likelihood of escalating. The companies that have TSM produce their chips also oftentimes are trading at high valuations -- yet, they would also be highly impacted if the Taiwan conflict escalates. While the risk shouldn't be neglected, of course, it looks like the market is pricing in a lot of geopolitical risks into TSM stock, while not accounting for that risk at all when it comes to other Taiwan/China-dependent companies.

Takeaway

TSM has a compelling long-term outlook, as its position as a leading foundry is fortified, and since chip demand should grow in the long run. In the near term, profits will likely decline slightly as we might enter a recession this year. But this will be temporary, I believe, and earnings growth should resume in the not-too-distant future.

Taiwan Semiconductor looks attractively priced relative to the broad market, relative to other chip stocks, and also relative to how the company was valued in the past. Overall, I believe that while TSM is not riskless, it is an attractive long-term pick at current prices.