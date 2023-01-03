UCO: Taking Profit On WTI Crude, To Re-Enter On Dips

Summary

  • The recent performance of the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF has underperformed our initial expectations, delivering a smaller-than-expected gain of 10.4% since we initiated coverage of UCO with a "Buy" rating.
  • We see increasing risks of a technical pullback in the near term. Unless we see a decisive break above US$82/bbl, WTI crude may drift within the range of US$70-$80/bbl.
  • Assuming this range-bound scenario, it would be optimal to take profit on UCO and wait for a better re-entry on WTI crude dipping back to around US$70/bbl.
  • We take profit on UCO and we downgrade UCO with a "Hold" rating.

The recent performance of the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) has underperformed our initial expectations, delivering a smaller-than-expected gain of 10.4% since we initiated coverage of UCO with a "Buy" rating on 12 December 2022

Chart showing continous WTI crude oil futures price performance

Comparison of UCO with other crude oil ETFs

