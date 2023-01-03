shotbydave

The recent performance of the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) has underperformed our initial expectations, delivering a smaller-than-expected gain of 10.4% since we initiated coverage of UCO with a "Buy" rating on 12 December 2022. This article reassesses our view on crude oil as we consider our next move on UCO.

When we expressed our bullish view on WTI crude oil in December, the commodity was trading at US$71.70/bbl and we saw the opportunity for a tactical rebound in crude oil prices within a short trading window of 1-3 months. We targeted a potential 10%-20% rebound in crude oil prices, and we took advantage of UCO's leveraged exposure to target a 2x amplified return on our view.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

However, the rebound has been rather mediocre versus our expectations. WTI crude oil prices have since climbed to around US$77.75/bbl, which translates into an 8.4% gain over the period, missing our initial target of a 10%-20% gain. Meanwhile, UCO has climbed from $26.73 based on the price-at-publication of our 12 December article, to $28.15 at the time of writing. This translates into a 5.3% gain on our long position on UCO.

Readers may have noticed that our gain on UCO did not match the expected 2x return as implied by UCO's leveraged exposure to crude oil. Unfortunately, this discrepancy was a result of the lapse in time between when the article was submitted and when the article was eventually published several hours later. Because prices of both crude oil and UCO have moved up significantly during this lapse in time, and because we chose to refer to price-at-publication to calculate performance to be fair and transparent in writing, the performance of UCO has been understated to some extent.

Nonetheless, we are happy to be on the right side of the trade and our bullish view on crude oil and UCO has somewhat played out in our favour.

What's Ahead For WTI Crude?

Looking ahead, we see increasing risks of a technical pullback in the near term as crude prices appear to be losing momentum. Unless we see a decisive break above US$82/bbl, WTI crude prices may continue to drift within the range of US$70-$80/bbl until there is more clarity on demand.

Fundamentally, traders are also caught in a dilemma: while recent data showing weak crude oil demand may limit price gains, China's reopening of its economy and the Biden administration's plan to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) will help provide a price floor of around US$70/bbl.

Over the medium term, we maintain a constructive view on WTI crude. The fundamentals for crude oil remain bullish given that OPEC has ample room to impose production cuts if necessary to support prices while the U.S. SPR is obligated to replenish its depleted crude oil inventories.

Meanwhile, oil refineries in China are reportedly ramping up operations again, which should help support demand for crude over the coming months. According to a recent article published by Reuters, Chinese authorities have increased 2023 export quotas for refined oil products by 46% from a year ago. Given the rather underwhelming performance of WTI crude after prices bottomed out in December 2022, we believe that the bullish impact of China's reopening on crude has yet to be fully reflected in current prices.

Lack of Volatility Makes UCO A Costly Trade

Despite our bullish medium-term view on WTI crude, the diminishing volatility of crude oil prices in recent months compels us to reassess the suitability of expressing our bullish view through UCO.

As we have explained in our previous article, UCO is designed specifically for short-term trading as performance may differ significantly from the target index over longer holding periods. This is essentially due to the compounding effect of daily returns.

According to fund information provided by ProShares, UCO's target index tracks the performance of three separate contract schedules for WTI Crude Oil futures with different roll dates. To maintain that long position on the futures basket, contracts are rolled regularly from the expiring futures contract to a new contract further down the curve with a longer expiry date. Thus, UCO incurs transaction fees associated with tracking the same futures basket and is subjected to cumulative costs of rolling futures contracts over time.

This makes UCO a costly ETF to hold over long periods of time. As the accompanying table shows, UCO's expense ratio is significantly higher compared to its peers. Holding UCO over the span of one year would essentially cost investors 1.62% of net assets.

SeekingAlpha.com

A high expense ratio may not necessarily be a deal breaker if traders are confident that potential returns will more than compensate for the cost. Indeed, UCO's 2x leveraged exposure to the price of WTI crude coupled with the underlying's naturally volatile price nature makes it easier for traders to ignore the high expense ratio, as any potential gains will be amplified.

Nonetheless, the diminishing volatility in crude oil prices has made UCO a less desirable instrument for expressing our bullish medium-term view. The commodity's waning momentum in the short term also indicates to us that there may be limited gains as the market awaits more clarity on demand.

In Conclusion

With WTI crude currently trading at US$77.75/bbl, prices are quite close to the upper limit of our short-term US$70-$80 trading range. Assuming our base-case scenario in which WTI prices begin to fluctuate within this narrow range, it would be optimal to take profit on UCO and wait for a better re-entry on WTI crude dipping back to around US$70/bbl. If we are right, UCO would be an ideal instrument for trading these narrow price swings.

If we are wrong and crude makes a decisive break above US$82/bbl, we wouldn't be giving up a lot if we then try to catch the breakout at slightly above US$82/bbl.

Accordingly, we take profit on UCO and downgrade UCO with a "Hold" rating.