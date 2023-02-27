Jeffrey Glas/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

A moderately worse-than-expected 4Q cigarette volume decline of 12%, hurt by a smoker shift to discount brands, weighed on Altria's (NYSE:MO) total sales and operating income, prompting management to initiate an outlook for modest 3-6% EPS growth in 2023. Due to its pricing power, Altria has the ability to achieve high single-digit EPS growth despite facing economic, regulatory, and litigation challenges. However, the decline in US cigarette volumes, Altria's loss of market share in cigarettes, and regulatory uncertainty regarding JUUL's PMTAs will continue to put pressure on the company's valuation multiple, in my view.

Post-Q4 2022 Outlook; Hanging on to AB InBev Stake

Altria's cigarette volumes decreased by 10% in the fiscal year 2022, and it lost 90 basis points of volume share, which is higher than the 40-70 basis points of share loss in previous years. However, by pricing Marlboro at a 6% retail year-over-year increase, which translates to an 11% increase for Altria, the company can continue to drive small net revenue growth in its cigarette business. Moreover, the company's stable outlook on smokeless products, a 1-2% contribution from equity income growth at AB InBev, and share repurchases can help drive 3-6% of EPS growth in the coming years.

Altria confirmed on February 1st that it considers its stake in AB InBev a financial investment, despite a 10.6% decline in adjusted earnings from it in 2022. Additionally, the fair value of the holding was reduced to $9 billion as of September 30th, which is approximately 35% below its carrying value of $13.8 billion on December 31st, 2020. Altria owns 10% of AB InBev, consisting of 12 million ordinary shares and 185 million restricted shares, whose lockup period ended in the fourth quarter. Based on Euromonitor data, AB InBev holds 26.5% of the value of the world's $579 billion beer market.

NJOY Purchase Would Not Add Much

Reports that Altria is in discussions to acquire closely held US e-vapor producer Njoy Holdings for about $2.75 billion seem wildly out of step with the target's weak position in a volatile category, in my view. NJOY's annual sales may be less than $100 million, given its low value share of the $7 billion US category. Shareholders stung by Altria's recent unsuccessful investments in Juul and Cronos would be rightfully skeptical if such a deal takes place.

Marlboro Market-Share Gains Need to Drive Sales and Margin

Cigarette and oral-tobacco unit volume and selling prices are Altria Group's most important drivers for operating success, and market challenges enabling growth in these factors are mounting. The combination of elevated gasoline prices, high consumer goods inflation and a reduction in retail stores selling cigarettes may weigh on tobacco product volume in 2023. Overall performance hinges largely on the ability of Altria's Marlboro cigarette brand to sustain its high market-leading share amid rising US inflation. Marlboro's US retail volume share dipped to 42.5% in 2022 vs. 42.9% in the prior-year period.

Altria's Net-Debt Leverage Remains on Par with Past

Altria's board has authorized a new $1 billion share-buyback program, indicating that the company may continue its share repurchase activity through 2023. This is possible due to the flexibility offered by the company's net debt. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, Altria's net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio was around 1.9x, which is similar to its five-year quarterly average of 2x. However, this is still a significant decrease from its recent high of 2.6x at the end of the second quarter of 2019. In 2022, Altria purchased 38.1 million shares at an average price of $47.83, costing $1.8 billion. In contrast, there were no share repurchases in 2020, and they totaled $1.67 billion in 2021.

Altria Remain Valuation Pressured

Altria currently trades at a significant discount to its historical valuation. The discount partly reflects the shares' 10% drop over the past year due to a combination of factors that raise the risk to earnings potential. California's ban on menthol cigarettes in December and increased smoker transitions to lower-price cigarette brands are placing pressure on company sales and operating income. Philip Morris International's (PM) acquisition of Swedish Match in January poses an additional threat to Altria by creating a stronger competitor in the high-margin, US smokeless tobacco category.

Accounting for the many risks in place for MO, I currently keep a Hold rating on the stock with an end-of-year price target of $50.7 based on the FY23E EPS estimate of $5.07, and a forward multiple of 10x, which is a discount to the company's historical multiple.

Final Thoughts

The US cigarette market is expected to undergo significant changes in the next three years due to two factors. Firstly, British American Tobacco (BTI) plans to launch its glo Hyper product once it receives approval from the FDA. Secondly, if BIT decides to prioritize its investments in heated tobacco products globally, it may reduce its need to raise prices on premium cigarettes in the US to fund these initiatives, which could result in BIT losing less market share to competitors in the premium cigarette segment. MO remains in a difficult position given its loss of market share and worsening macro environment with increasing consumer frugality to place more pressure on tobacco-product revenue and operating profit. The company's oral-tobacco revenue and operating income, lifted by higher prices, could increase at a low-single-digit pace in 2023. Moreover, I anticipate share repurchases to contribute to EPS gains in 2023. I keep a Hold rating on the stock with an end-of-year price target of $50.7 on the stock.