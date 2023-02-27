Mesoblast Limited. (MESO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 4:21 AM ETMesoblast Limited (MESO), MEOBF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.91K Followers

Mesoblast Limited. (NASDAQ:MESO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Silviu Itescu – Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Chaponnel – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler

Swayampakula Ramakanth – HCW

Silviu Itescu

[Call Starts Abruptly] Thank you very much, operator. Good afternoon, good morning to everybody. Thank you for joining us on the operational highlights and financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023.

If we could go to Slide 4, please. On the call with me today is Andrew Chaponnel, our Interim CFO; and Dr. Eric Rose, our Chief Medical Officer. Slide 4 is a snapshot of the investment highlights for the company. We have a novel allogeneic cell therapy platform that allows us to develop off-the-shelf allogeneic medicines based on our proprietary mesenchymal stromal cell platforms to treat patients with severe inflammatory conditions without the need for donor matching or immunosuppression. A lead product candidate is remestemcel for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children. The remestemcel BLA was resubmitted to the FDA in January 31 of this year.

Rexlemestrocel, our second lead product, is being developed for two indications: chronic low back pain; and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. For chronic low back pain, first Phase 3 trial has been completed. And RMAT was granted by the FDA during this quarter and the program is progressing towards initiation of a second pivotal Phase 3 trial commencing midyear. Rexlemestrocel for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction has also completed a first Phase 3, and we’ve had RMAT previously granted by the FDA for patients with end-stage heart failure with an LVAD implanted. And today, I can announce that the Phase 3 trial DREAM heart failure for rexlemestrocel in patients with Class 2/3 disease, has been published in the Premier Cardiovascular Journal, Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.