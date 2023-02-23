Athabasca Oil: Get Those Costs Down While Resetting Balance Sheet

Summary

  • Repayment of all debt should be the first priority.
  • Costs are too high to allow for debt on the balance sheet long term.
  • Management is comfortable with a large balance as it tends to "shop" during downturns to find bargains that benefit shareholders.
  • Cenovus demonstrates far lower costs than Athabasca and can refine production to higher valued added sales products.
  • Overall, management has made good progress. But there is a lot of work still to be done.
Oil Field.

Leonid Ikan

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on March 1, 2023.)

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) has a "once in a lifetime chance" to reset the

Athabasca Oil Financial Structure At Yearend 2022

Athabasca Oil Financial Structure At Yearend 2022 (Athabasca Oil Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Athabasca Oil Summary Of Leismer Financial Results

Athabasca Oil Summary Of Leismer Financial Results (Athabasca Oil Summary Of Management Discussion And Analysis Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022)

Cenovus Energy Budgeted Thermal Costs For Fiscal Year 2023

Cenovus Energy Budgeted Thermal Costs For Fiscal Year 2023 (Cenovus Energy February 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Athabasca Oil Summary Of Joint Venture With Murphy OIl

Athabasca Oil Summary Of Joint Venture With Murphy OIl (Athabasca Oil Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Slides)

