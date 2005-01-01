Lockheed Martin: Strong Catalysts But One Caveat

Mar. 02, 2023 6:16 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
Summary

  • Lockheed Martin is in a favorable position now that ongoing global threats could spread. Net sales are expected to increase from 2024 and beyond as headwinds subside.
  • The future looks bright as the Defense Department's budget has increased 10% year over year to $858 billion for National Defense.
  • While there are many positive catalysts for Lockheed Martin, there is still one caveat.
  • Looking at analysts' earnings expectations, the share price seems reasonably valued in the near term.

F-35 fighter jets flying over clouds

Introduction

If you bought Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) shares 10 years ago, you did very well in terms of total stock return. The stock far outperformed the S&P500, with an annualized return of 21.7% over this period. Now that the stock price has risen

Lockheed Martins' 2022 Results - LMT 4Q22 Investor Presentation

Lockheed Martins' 2022 Results (LMT 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

Dividend Growth History - LMT Seeking Alpha Ticker Page

Dividend Growth History (LMT Seeking Alpha Ticker Page)

Lockheed Martin's Cash Flow Highlights - SEC and author's own calculations

Lockheed Martin's Cash Flow Highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Earnings estimates - Seeking Alpha LMT Ticker Page

Earnings estimates (Seeking Alpha LMT Ticker Page)

