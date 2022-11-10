The Gold/Copper Ratio Did Not Break Down (Technical Analysis)

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.76K Followers

Summary

  • Gold spiked versus copper during the acute pandemic phase in 2020. That was a high-risk time for gold and the counter-cyclical macro view (as the Fed inflated on cue).
  • The Gold/Copper ratio has been bludgeoned during the ensuing cyclical inflationary phase, as it should have.
  • Today, risk/reward is positive for gold relative to copper, and that means that a counter-cyclical view will engage when this ratio and other counter-cyclical indicators next turn up.

Rising Gold and Coin Wealths

Devrimb

The Gold/Copper ratio is intact and indicating risk for the cyclical global macro

We projected a rally to run from Q4 2022 to or through Q1 2023. It is technically intact, with the Gold/Copper ratio trending down since last summer. What’s

Gold/Copper ratio, monthly chart

Au/Cu ratio (stockcharts.com)

Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

