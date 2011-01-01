phive2015

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal fourth quarter results from data cloud company Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). The company has shown some tremendous revenue growth rates in recent years, but the stock has been extremely expensive as well. Unfortunately for investors, the latest report showed that growth is slowing quite a bit, which isn't good when you have to pay this premium.

For the January ending fiscal Q4 2023 period, total revenue came in at $589 million, or more than 53% growth over the prior year period. The reported figure beat street estimates by more than $13 million, but investors have become used to top line beats since the name went public. Unfortunately, this was a step down from the two most recent quarters that beat by $30 million and $18 million, respectively, and those were on lower revenue estimate bases.

The one key number that investors and analysts have been watching here is product revenue, which represents most of the company's total sales. Q4 growth here came in at roughly 54%. That number does look nice when you think about it, but as the chart below shows, it was another step down from previous quarters. A year earlier, revenues were more than doubling during each fiscal quarter.

Product Revenue Growth (Company Earnings Reports)

For fiscal Q1, management has guided to product revenue growth of 44% to 45%. Analysts were looking for total revenue growth of 46.5% in the period, so if you think about product revenue growth mostly mirroring overall growth, this guidance seems a little light. For the full year, analysts were looking for almost 47% total growth, but guidance here called for just 40% product revenue growth. That's probably the key reason why the stock was down in after-hours, but I'll focus on valuation a bit later.

There are obviously a few factors at play here. First, the company is working off higher year ago numbers, so growth can naturally slow on a percentage basis. However, the numerical dollar increase for total revenues in Q4 over the prior year period slowed down for the second straight quarter. The other issue here is that a majority of economists are expecting a recession, so perhaps management wanted to be a little conservative with upfront guidance. You can always raise guidance later if things turn out better, but you really don't want to have to cut your forecast later on if possible.

There are two key metrics I'd like to focus on today that are showing some weakening signs. The first is the company's net revenue retention rate, which has declined from 178% to 158% over the past year, with a decline of 13 of those 20 percentage points coming in the back half of the year. Things are still pretty good if they are well over 100%, but there is a bump in the road right now. Also, as the chart below shows, the company's remaining performance obligations growth came in at just 38% in Q4. That number was down almost 30 percentage points in the quarter alone, and was at 99% a year earlier.

Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Company Earnings Reports)

Like many newer tech companies, Snowflake is losing a lot of money on a GAAP basis. The company lost over $207 million in Q4, up from $132 million a year earlier. However, when you exclude stock based compensation and acquired intangible asset amortization, there was a 14 cent non-GAAP per share profit, beating the street by 9 cents. On a GAAP basis, the company lost almost $800 million for the fiscal year, which was about $117 million more than the prior full year.

The company announced a $2 billion share repurchase plan with its Q4 results. Free cash flow was about half a billion in the most recent fiscal year. Investors will look at the roughly $5 billion cash and investments balance and see that some of this capital is now being put to use. Unfortunately, that buyback may not get the share count down much, if at all, due to massive stock based compensation. When looking at the Q4 GAAP diluted share count, the number came in at almost 322 million, up more than 13 million shares over the prior year period.

The main issue for Snowflake is valuation. While the growth numbers are nice, the name went into this week's report trading at 16.5 times this year's expected revenues. Investors have been shying away from those names since the Fed started hiking. A number of similar but lower growth names have since traded back down to the high single digits or low double digits on a price to sales basis. As a point of reference, the average price target on the street as of Wednesday was $186, implying another 20% upside from the day's close. Shares lost about $9 in the after-hours session.

In the end, Snowflake's fiscal Q4 report showed a continued growth slowdown. While these percentage numbers were expected to come down a little, forward looking guidance seemed a little light, and some key metrics are certainly weakening. This is one of the big software favorites in today's markets, but it also comes with a high valuation. Investors have to decide here whether a super premium valuation is warranted when growth rates are coming down quite quickly.