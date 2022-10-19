Kevork Djansezian

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock is trading off its peak highs. It is widely said the company is a typical value pick. However, the US shale production growth is slowing down. In this article, I would like to analyze the company's fundamental indicators as well as its outlook, given the bigger shale oil picture.

Shale oil outlook - US

It is widely expected that shale oil producers will not raise their production any time soon in spite of the wider expectations there will be tighter oil supplies by the end of this year. Here is why.

A number of environmental regulations have been signed after the Democratic party took office in 2020. The most recent decision was to sign the climate bill. At the same time, the oil producers have been criticized for high gasoline prices and record profits. In spite of the call to boost production, shale oil producers are unwilling to do so. That is because tighter regulations make the production process more expensive and time-consuming.

Then, there is inflation for oil drillers as well. The equipment and service providers are demanding much higher rates. Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield said:

"If I wanted to grow more than 5 percent, I’d have to call up all the service contractors; they’re going to charge me 30 to 40 percent more; it’s going to take a year to build new equipment; it’s going to take two years to start showing results. By that time, you may go through an oil price collapse.”

In other words, economically it does not make much sense for many shale oil companies to drill for more "black gold" because of the higher costs. The biggest responsibility oil producers have is to deliver reasonable results to their stockholders that have suffered for a while due to negative cash flows and high debts.

Limited production growth might mean shale oil producers are unlikely to face higher sales revenues in the near future. However, rising commodity prices may partly compensate for this. The reason I am explaining all this is due to the fact Occidental Petroleum is also a shale oil company and may also face little revenue growth because of all that.

Yet, let me have a look at the company's financial fundamentals.

OXY - fundamental indicators

OXY stock has consistently been bought by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). It is well known that Warren Buffett is a value investor willing to buy "brilliant companies at fair prices". Let me have a look if OXY meets these requirements.

My fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Sensor Unlimited wrote a brilliant article analyzing if Occidental Petroleum meets Benjamin Graham's or Warren Buffett's investment criteria.

Let me also do a quick recap of the company's financials to see if OXY is indeed a value play.

Occidental Petroleum has recently announced its latest quarterly results. The management announced a new $3.0 billion share repurchase authorization. The oil company also increased its common dividends by 38%. It brought the total yearly repurchases to 47.7 million shares.

The cash flows from continuing operations totaled $4.0 billion, whilst cash flows from continuing operations before working capital were $4.1 billion.

Data by YCharts

That is an improvement from the recently reported $3.975 billion.

Even more impressive were the total year debt repayments. These exceeded $10.5 billion, 37% of the total outstanding principal. I personally find this to be the most important positive piece of news for OXY's stockholders.

Data by YCharts

The company's financial position itself is much more sound than it used to be just a couple of years ago. The current ratio is not perfect, currently standing at about 1.15 but much better than it was in 2020 when the company's current assets did not even cover its current liabilities.

Data by YCharts

As I have mentioned before, the company's debt load has recently decreased substantially. The company has also recovered from the Anadarko deal that made OXY take on plenty of additional debt. So, the debt-to-assets ratio has plunged from 45% to 26%.

Data by YCharts

The debt-to-equity ratio, meanwhile, has decreased from a whopping 2 to just about 0.30, a great improvement, indeed.

Data by YCharts

OXY's times interest earned ratio has also risen substantially from 2016, which is excellent, of course.

Let me look at the earnings indicators as well.

Even in 2020, the revenues have not decreased by much although the pandemic made the oil prices turn negative. Right now they are even over and above the levels seen in 2019.

Data by YCharts

The earnings per share (EPS), however, turned negative in 2020 but then recovered in 2021. In 2022 these were even over and above the pre-pandemic levels. This is more than explainable. The commodity prices are volatile and the earnings of an oil business obviously depend on the oil prices. But anyway, the picture is improving.

Data by YCharts

The dividends distributed to stockholders collapsed in 2020. Now the situation is improving. As I have mentioned before, the management announced a dividend and also a substantial stock buyback program.

Data by YCharts

All that looks pretty good and Occidental Petroleum seems to be a value stock. But I still think that OXY's revenue growth is somewhat limited due to its strong US presence. Do not get me wrong. I know the company is not only present in the US. It also has some of its operations in the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. At the same time, it relies too much on its American operations and most importantly the US Permian Basin patch. About 80% of the company's revenues are due to the US. So, the revenue limitations are also present for the reasons I have explained in the first section of this article. As concerns the company itself, raising production is not its main priority. It has to make its stockholders even happier with OXY's debt, net cash flows, and dividends.

Valuations

Occidental Petroleum stock is also valued quite moderately. OXY's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is even below 5, a gift for value investors, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

And so is the EV-to-EBITDA which is also quite moderate.

Data by YCharts

The price-to-book (P/B) does not suggest the stock is on sale. But it still shows OXY is not overvalued.

Data by YCharts

Overall, in spite of the steadily improving indicators, there are no signs of overvaluation.

Risks

There are a few general risks facing the company right now.

Limited oil production in the US. Some of the company's sales are also due to the chemical industry but a very large chunk of OXY's revenues is due to oil and gas extraction. Occidental Petroleum extracts a lion's share of these commodities in the US. As I have explained before, this could limit the company's revenue growth.

A large part of the debt, especially related to the Anadarko acquisition has already been paid. So, the financial condition of the company is sound. Yet, OXY's credit rating is still not as high as that of Chevron (CVX) or Exxon Mobil (XOM). But I don't think this will be a problem if no Great Depression happens in the near future.

Recession. Interest rates are rising all around the world, most notably in the US. This might provoke a recession, which in turn might well make the oil prices plunge. It will obviously affect OXY.

Conclusion

I would say that Occidental Petroleum is a sound oil company. Its financial position has greatly improved, the dividends and the stock buybacks recommenced. All looks good now. But I do not think the company will raise its oil production in the US, which could limit its revenue growth.