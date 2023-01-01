David Ramos

Thesis

Investor enthusiasm has picked up regarding Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock, but we do not believe that the recent increase in share price is warranted. There are numerous risks in play, and the risk/reward does not look favorable at these levels.

Fourth Quarter Results

Fisker reported fourth quarter results and guidance that pleased the market, with the stock soaring over 30%. I'd encourage everyone to read their earnings report and press release for themselves, but in my eyes, there wasn't actually that much new information and nothing that knocked the cover off the ball. The post earnings spike in the share price seems to be a relief rally more than anything. The fact remains that the road forward will be difficult for Fisker. Their guidance for 2023 is highly optimistic considering the challenges that other EV companies are going through. They are guiding for a ramp to about 42,400 units in 2023, which seems optimistic considering they have made 56 vehicles so far. Anything but flawless execution will fall short of this guidance.

As far as the actual profitability of their operations, Fisker's CEO mentioned on Fox Business that "Our reservations keep rising. We're going to have a profit this year, which is very unusual for a startup EV company,". This comment by the CEO is more bullish than their official stance.

Taken from their Q4 earnings press release:

Forecast 8-12% annual gross margin and potentially positive EBITDA for 2023. 2023 non-GAAP SG&A, R&D, and capital expenditure guidance initiated at $535-$610 million reflecting benefits of asset-light model and prudent liquidity management.

"Potentially positive" EBITDA seems a bit different than "We're going to have a profit this year". Of course the CEO would likely state that he defines "profit" in EBITDA terms, but then why not add that disclaimer in his statement? This is more of a qualitative point than a quantitative one, but using EBITDA to measure profitability as a manufacturing company seems improper. This isn't a software company.

Immense Competition

Fisker faces immense competition in the EV space. Many legacy OEMs are transitioning to an EV future and view it as a do or die moment. As a startup it isn't great to be competing with companies that are willing and able to outspend you and are forced to do so in order to survive. Fisker will likely face pressured margins due to competition, and it is unclear how profitable their operations will actually end up being over the long term.

People can say that the legacy OEMs have to retool their factories for EV production, and while this is mostly true, what is stopping them from using the suppliers that Fisker uses to shore up the gap? Magna and Foxconn will have no obligation to continue to manufacture for Fisker once their contract expires, leaving room for legacy OEMs to outbid them for capacity due to their larger war chest.

Pre-Revenue

Fisker remains essentially pre-revenue, and their business model is unproven. There is no guarantee that the company can run their business efficiently. Of course this is a risk with all startups, however when that startup is in the automotive industry the misexecution risks increase and the reward does not increase accordingly. Any mistake in manufacturing can put a significant dent in the companies' reputation. The risk of safety defects is also highly significant for auto companies, and if there is defect the company could be forced to do recalls and enter the crosshairs of litigation.

This company has never navigated these challenges before. While they may manage to do so flawlessly, there is no guarantee.

Asset Light Model

While the asset light model seems alluring, it can also be viewed as a shortcut to success. Manufacturing vehicles is tough, so why not just outsource it? This temptation has always been present, but most auto companies have chosen to build their own factories. This is for good reason, as over the long-term the asset light model begins to become a double edged sword.

In the short-term, the Ocean doesn’t qualify for the federal EV tax credit because the Ocean is assembled in Europe. This puts the company at a competitive disadvantage to their domestic peers.

Over the long-term, Fisker can get squeezed by their suppliers once the initial manufacturing contracts expire. There will be no shortage of EV companies that need capacity, and many of them have the ability to outspend Fisker for that capacity. As a result, the company will either be locked out of the ability to manufacture their vehicles or they will be forced to pay up and take a hit on margins. This risk reduces the present value of their business.

Price Action

Compared to many SPACs, Fisker has performed reasonably well. Their stock increased by over 30% after the announcement of Q4 results, and investors seem willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt for now. We do not take fault with the company so much as the risk/reward. We do not believe that the rewards will justify the current share price, but we wouldn't be opposed to taking another look if the share price was much lower.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

For a company that is essentially pre-revenue, any type of conventional valuation method goes out the window. When assigning a value to Fisker, it requires looking at the situation from a qualitative perspective. Given the immense competition that they face and their unproven business model, it seems unwise for investors to take the risk. The unfortunate truth is that as an auto company, the reward is capped more so than a software or biotech company. I use those two industries as comparison because as an investor making an investment in a pre-revenue company I would rather look somewhere the potential reward justifies the immense risk, and in this case the reward seems paltry at best.

Risks

A risk to this bearish thesis is Fisker's ability to execute well on their vision. If the company is able to successfully ramp and retain capacity over the coming years while also improving their margins, they will exceed our expectations. Investors would likely be rewarded accordingly.

Their vehicles may be loved by the public, catapulting their brand into the spotlight and drastically increasing their sales. In this scenario, their ability to gain additional capacity would be the primary constraint.

They may be able to further monetize through software additions, improving the profitability of each vehicle sold.

Despite the potential upside scenarios, we do not view the overall risk/reward as attractive.

Key Takeaway

While management has the potential to outperform our expectations, we view the risks as being too high to justify an investment in Fisker at these levels. If the company is able to navigate the highly competitive landscape, ramp and retain capacity, and prove that they are a legitimate automotive contender, we would be willing to take another look, but for now this seems like a pass. Investors do not appear to have a reward that justifies the risks.