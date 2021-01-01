Formula Systems Likely To See A Deceleration But Is Still Cheap

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • Formula Systems is a holding company comprised of income from Israeli and US tech and IT businesses, Sapiens International, Magic Software, and Matrix.
  • There are substantial non-controlling interests because they have technical control without dominating ownership, so to keep it simple, you have to watch the very bottom line and PE for valuation.
  • Taking out some capital gains made by the company, earnings growth was strong in Q3.
  • Strength was in non-US geographies, and these companies are more marginal and idiosyncratic, so we believe that while some deceleration may come, growth will remain good.
  • From a valuation perspective, the PE is pretty low. It's an interesting company, but if you care about yield, buy the parent company Asseco Poland instead.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Abstract circuit board with a lot of micro chips

sankai

Formula Systems (NASDAQ:FORTY) is a holding company, in turn held by Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZF), also a holding company. FORTY is comprised of a few stocks in the IT and tech space in Israel and on the NASDAQ: Sapiens

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.53K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.