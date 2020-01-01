bymuratdeniz

It has been nearly three years since I published one of my most contrarian yet successful calls on crude oil.

Back in April 2020, only a couple of weeks after the COVID-19 bottom in the stock market, I boldly claimed that the Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO), a leveraged play on the price of WTI, was a rare but compelling option-like play that presented an unlimited upside opportunity with limited downside risk. Few serious analysts at the time shared my enthusiasm.

Data by YCharts

To be fair, my call would have been substantially better timed if published a mere three weeks later. But still, since then, UCO has been up 110% vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) 49% cumulative returns, after the fund reached peak gains of 300%-plus around mid-2022 (see chart above). Today, I refresh my views on the ProShares ETF and conclude that UCO is a fund to be avoided in the medium-to-long terms.

A word on UCO

To start, it helps to dive a bit deeper into the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF. This fund is a high-octane - pun intended - investment or trading vehicle for those looking to replicate 2x (twice) the daily performance of WTI crude oil price. UCO achieves its goal by going long futures contracts and swaps. The table below shows the current allocation of the fund's notional to the different derivative instruments.

ProShares

Very importantly, the leverage target pertains to the daily gains or losses in crude oil. Therefore, expect to see UCO's longer-term performance be better than twice as high when crude oil is rallying strongly; and substantially worse than twice as low when crude oil is tanking. The chart below shows how UCO has produced not two, but four times the returns in WTI crude since May 2020, driven by the strength in the commodity price since the bottom of the pandemic bear market.

A closely related feature of UCO is volatility drag. Because crude oil price changes tend to be quite erratic (annual standard deviation of 42% over the past 20 years), a leveraged strategy will "decay" noticeably over time. As an example, should WTI price meander over the next year but still land at today's price (i.e., no accumulated gains or losses), a leveraged strategy like UCO is likely to produce a loss that should be proportional to the volatility level - the higher the volatility throughout the year, the sharper the loss.

Data by YCharts

Why UCO Is Probably A Bad Idea

The discussion about volatility drag above is the first reason why UCO is likely a bad move for investors thinking of holding the ETF for much longer than a day. The price decay means that the buyer is swimming against the current, similar to how a casino player tends to lose to the house if given enough time.

Sure, this was also the case in early 2020, when I thought that holding UCO for the long haul made sense. But back then, the sudden and historically sharp decline in WTI (remember the days of negative oil prices?) pointed to an unusual, asymmetrical opportunity that meant the upside opportunity far exceeded the downside risk. Today, the same is not true.

Second, I believe that WTI at $80 per barrel, well off the 2022 high of $120 but a solid 40% above pre-pandemic levels, is priced richly given the current economic cycle. As a reminder, crude oil tends to move in line with economic activity, as I explored in more detail a few years ago and as the correlation chart below depicts.

DM Martins Research

There is an ongoing debate about whether the global and/or US economies are either in good shape or heading toward some sort of recession. In my opinion, the granular-level details, including timing and severity of economic deceleration in the short term, are largely irrelevant. What is most important is that nearly all signs suggest that we are most likely in the early stages of economic compression rather than expansion.

Eric Basmajian does a great job summarizing why this seems to be the case. His graph below shows that different measures of income, consumption, employment, industrial production plus the housing market point in the direction of economic weakness. It does not help that monetary policy is currently designed to accelerate this process until inflation shows definite signs of having cooled off sufficiently.

EPB Research

All of the above does not mean that crude oil prices will tank soon, or that UCO is overdue for a correction. But investing is an exercise of facing off opportunities and risks. Considering the current macro environment coupled with the inherent challenges associated with leverage, I do not think that the odds favor UCO holders at this moment.