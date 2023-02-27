Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mark Dougherty as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

David Becker

Introduction and Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) operates as a global semiconductor company. The company primarily offers CPU’s, APU’s, GPU’s, and SoC. The company derives its revenue from 4 main sources: Data Center (through leadership in data center solutions with server CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, DPUs and Adaptive SoCs), Client (leadership in CPUs and APUs for notebook and desktop PCs and commercial workstations), Gaming (top-to-bottom desktop and notebook GPUs, game console and semi-custom SoCs), and Embedded (leadership in FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and SoMs, and embedded CPUs and GPUs for a broad set of markets).

AMD presents an appetizing opportunity to buy a financially disciplined company with superior growth rates and returns when looking over a 5-year period from 2017 to 2022. Additionally, the company maintains promising prospects of increased demand and decreased costs via the AI Boom and the CHIPS Act. My DCF approach, which does not account for increased revenues from the anticipated AI boom as well as anticipated savings via the CHIPs Act, shows that AMD is trading ~17% below its intrinsic value. Overall, I believe AMD is a strong buy based off of the factors discussed above.

Potential Catalysts

Artificial Intelligence, AI, has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind since ChatGPT hit the market. If you haven’t heard by now, ChatGPT is an artificial chatbot which is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response. The possibilities and implications are endless, and the efficiencies are unparalleled.

Semi-conductors play a significant role in Artificial Intelligence. A recent research report titled “AI in the Semiconductor Industry” speaks about the role semiconductors play in the AI industry “AI plays a double role in the semiconductor industry: it acts as a key leverage element for digitizing the manufacturing processes and provides the technology for semiconductor manufacturing to optimize the operations and control the process parameters as the technologies advance toward nanometer-scale semiconductor nodes”. As Artificial Intelligence continues to grow and gain user adoption, demand for semiconductors should follow.

Lawmakers passed the CHIPS Act in August of 2022, "which devotes $52 billion to expanding U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research, in hopes of making the nation less reliant on foreign suppliers for critical chips that power computers, household appliances, cars and more. Several semiconductor companies have announced plans to begin construction and launch projects in hopes of receiving the government CHIPS act subsidy".

In addition to the AI boom and the CHIPS act, AMD achieved the largest semiconductor transaction in industry history by acquiring Xilinx for $50 billion. At the same time, Intel just acquired Tower Semiconductors for $5.4 billion. As AMD realizes synergies with Xilinx while increasing its product offering and customer base, AMD has the potential to generate large sales growth.

Valuation Analysis

As a cash flow-based investor, I believe that the value of a company is equal to the preset value of all future cash flows. Therefore, I only utilize the Discounted Cash Flow method to arrive at an estimated range and exclude other popular valuation techniques such as the Guideline Transaction Method and Guideline Public Company. Disregarding the above methods allow for an accurate price of the company’s future cash flows, while canceling out the noise of the inflated market.

Summary Value (CapitalIQ- Years 2017-2022 and Author's Calculations)

Above is a summary of my analysis, showing a calculated enterprise value utilizing the DCF approach of $152 billion, compared to its market value of $125.9 billion as of February 24, 2023. This implies that AMD is trading ~17% under my concluded projected enterprise value. Next, I will take you through the assumptions and figures used within my discounted cash flow analysis as well as a sensitivity analysis of key assumptions.

First I look at the company's Income statement and do a common size analysis as well as assess its quality of earnings. Below is a snapshot of the Income Statement:

Income Statement (CapitalIQ- Years 2017-2022 and Author's Calculations)

AMD has shown impressive revenue growth from 2017 to 2022, with a CAGR of 35% over the five-year period. At first glance, one may notice the sharp decline in Earnings before tax from 2021 to 2022, but it is important to remove the non-cash charges of amortization of goodwill acquired in the Xilinx acquisition. Looking at EBITDA, one can see a 118% growth year over year combined with an impressive 77% CAGR.

In my analysis I also take a look at AMD’s balance sheet as well as critical ratios below.

Balance Sheet (CapitalIQ- Years 2017-2022 and Author's Calculations)

AMD's balance sheet grew by roughly 450% year over year due to the recent acquisition of Xilinx. Additionally, the company has less than a 5% Debt to Equity ratio and over a 53x interest coverage ratio. It also has a sizeable cash position, exceeding their debt balance. Overall, AMD shows financial discipline with a negligible debt position and a superior ability to service its debt requirements all while expanding its balance sheet.

Onto the most important part of the analysis, the discounted cash flow. The discounted cash flow requires certain assumptions, such as revenue growth, margins assumptions, as well as depreciation/amortization expense, capital expenditures, and changes in working capital.

Revenue Growth

The first step in my DCF analysis is projecting the growth of revenue. I selected a 28% growth rate and consider this to be a moderate assumption for two reasons: 1) AMD's compounded annual growth rate over the 5 year period from 2017-2022 was 35%, and 2) it does not take into account the AI boom or their acquisition of Xilinx.

EBITDA Margin

I held the projected adjusted EBITDA margin constant at 20%, using fiscal year 2022's most recent EBITDA margin for guidance. I also believe this represents a modest margin assumption since AMD is likely to realize significant synergies and cost savings from their Xilinx acquisition as well as the CHIPS act.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

I selected a WACC of 11.7% based on assumptions from guideline public companies as well as data from Kroll. Below is a snapshot of my WACC conclusion.

WACC (Kroll Cost of Capital Navigator- Years 2017-2022 and Author's Calculations)

Depreciation/Amortization

I selected a Depreciation/Amortization ratio of 3.08% of revenue for the projection periods based off of historicals.

Capital Expenditures

I selected a Capex ratio of 3.8% of revenue for the projection periods based off of historicals.

Working Capital

I selected a Capex ratio of 13.3% of revenue for the projection periods based off of historicals.

DCF (CapitalIQ- Years 2017-2022 and Author's Calculations)

Risks

As with all equity investments, profit is not guaranteed and you must be willing to accept both sides of the distribution, that is to gain 10% you must accept the risk of losing 10%. It is important to keep a diversified portfolio when investing in individual stocks and avoid putting all of your eggs in one basket to eliminate non-systematic risk.

AMD has several factors that could affect the future projected cash flows and thus the present value of the company's common shares and ultimately leading to a hold or sell rating.

Continual rising federal funds rate has made money more expensive, which can reduce the demand for money, lead to less investment projects, less job opportunities, and an overall less level of consumption within the economy.

Inflation has been rising from 1.23% in 2020 to 4.69% as of 2021. Inflation can deter consumer demand, and compress company margins ultimately resulting in declined profitability and revenues.

Lastly, with such a high purchase price of Xilinx, failure to realize synergies from the merger or failing to meet budget could result in significant losses.

Conclusion

AMD is a global semiconductor company that maintains financial discipline as well as impressive historical profitability and growth. The AI boom, combined with the CHIPS Act, can act as a catalyst for increased revenue and decreased expenses for AMD. With modest revenue projections, and constant EBITDA margins, AMD is a value buy with its intrinsic value at a ~17% discount to the market value, calculated via the discounted cash flow approach.