Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), in the second quarter, demonstrated how to be efficient in these uncertain times without sacrificing growth or investments. Strong performance from all its verticals led to a strong growth in all its key metrics. The company is also at the forefront of the AI revolution in the cybersecurity industry thanks to its XSIAM platform.

However, in this article, I argue that while the long-term fundamentals of the company remain intact, valuation remains far from being attractive.

Company's Focus on Efficiency is Paying Off

In the second quarter, one of the key highlights was how PANW handled the macro headwinds really well by shifting its focus towards being efficient. This was clearly seen in the company's headcount growth, which was the slowest growth in the last three years. At the same time, the company boosted its R&D investments to nearly $1 billion in non-GAAP spending on a trailing four-quarter basis. The company now has the largest budget among its peers.

The overall efficiency has clearly paid off in the quarter gone by, with the company's Next-Gen Security Vertical (NGS) seeing its Annual Recurring Revenues (ARRs) increase 63% year-over-year and the SASE vertical seeing its ARRs grow 50% year-over-year thanks to its growing customer base, which has now hit 4,000. With respect to SASE, the company now sees the five-year revenue from a SASE customer to be more than 2.5 times the revenue generated from an appliance customer.

Other notable highlights from the quarter, which demonstrate how the company's efficiency has clearly paid off, include a 26% year-over-year jump in total billings and a 39% increase in the company's Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs).

The entire tech industry, this year, has been talking about how they are working towards being efficient. Palo Alto Networks has not only talked about efficiency but has actually carried it out without sacrificing growth or its ability to invest.

Cortex XSIAM Leaves the Company Well-Positioned for the AI Revolution

Ever since the arrival of ChatGPT, the entire world has been buzzing about AI so much so that in my opinion, the bullish run in stocks experienced in January could be attributed to the AI hype.

When it comes to Palo Alto Networks, however, the AI capabilities are not to be taken lightly. Launched last year, the company's Cortex XSIAM platform puts the company well-positioned to capitalize on the AI revolution. XSIAM is the company's autonomous security operations centre (SOC), which integrates and automates the capabilities and processes of a modern SOC.

According to Grand View Research, the global AI in cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% till 2030. PANW has already closed $30 million worth of deals for XSIAM and given the growth potential of this market, the platform is on track to be the fastest segment to hit $100 million in bookings.

The AI boom has most certainly begun at PANW and the XSIAM is positioned to be yet another growth catalyst for the company's long-term prospects.

Valuation

Forward P/CF Approach Price Target $196.00 Projected Forward P/CF Multiple 25x Projected FY23 Cash Flow/Share $7.82 Click to enlarge

Source: Company's Q2FY23 Press Release, Refinitiv, and Author's Calculations

PANW, according to Refinitiv, currently trades at a forward P/CF of 22.2x, which is well below its historical multiple of 25x. A 25x multiple is not unreasonable given that its peers Fortinet and CrowdStrike trade at 24.4x and 28.5x respectively. Therefore, I assumed a forward P/CF multiple of 25x for the company.

For FY23, the company expects the revenue to be in the range of $6.85 to $6.91 billion and adjusted free cash flow margins to come in between 36.5% and 37.5%. If we take the midpoint of the revenue guidance, we get an expected FY23 revenue of $6.88 billion. I have assumed a FCF margin of 37%, the midpoint of the company's free cash flow guidance. Taken together, this results in FY23 Cash Flows of $2.55 billion.

Assuming the higher end of the company's guidance of expected shares outstanding in FY23, which is 326 million, we get a FCF per share of $7.82. At a forward P/CF of 25x, the price target for the company is approximately $196, which suggests a limited upside of 4.6%.

This limited upside should come as no surprise given that the stock is up nearly 35% YTD and is up 15% in the last one month. Furthermore, given the macro uncertainty and the fact that management is expecting a period of cautious activity over the next few quarters, this is most certainly not the right time to initiate a position in the stock. One must also factor in the fact that the company's CEO, Nikesh Arora, sold shares worth nearly $4.5 million earlier this week.

Having said that, as I have mentioned in my past articles on the stock, if a meaningful pullback in the markets does occur, then this name should be on the top of investors' list.

Concluding Thoughts

From both a fundamental and a top-down perspective, everything is going right for Palo Alto Networks. As a result, since the stock hit a 52-week low on 12 January 2023, it is up nearly 43%, predominantly due to yet another phenomenal quarter.

Whether you evaluate the company from a SASE perspective or from an AI perspective, there is much to love about the company. However, when you consider the stock, the valuation doesn't look attractive at all, especially given the macroeconomic uncertainties that lie ahead.

There is a time to be greedy and there is a time to be disciplined. When it comes to Palo Alto Networks, at the moment, I am of the opinion that it's better for investors to be the latter than the former.