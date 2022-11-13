Better High Yield ETF Buy: JEPI Vs. PEY

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Income ETFs are in high demand right now thanks to rising interest rates.
  • Both PEY and JEPI seek to appeal to income investors by offering high yields.
  • We compare these opportunities side by side and share our view on which is the better buy at the moment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Profits Ahead Road Sign

JamesBrey

Income ETFs are in high demand right now thanks to rising interest rates. This is because for many investors - especially retirees - to justify holding equities at a time when CDs are yielding as much as 5%, they need to offer comparable dividend

Chart
Data by YCharts

JEPI

JEPI Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

JEPI

JEPI Allocation (Seeking Alpha)

PEY

PEY Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

PEY

PEY Allocation (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

It is also worth noting that PEY has managed to slightly outperform JEPI despite the broader stock market (SPY) being down meaningfully over that period of time:
Chart
Data by YCharts

Our 2023 Blowout Sale of the Year is Here!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 rated community of high-yield investors at a steep discount! 

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our high-yield strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

A picture containing text, yellow, orange Description automatically generated

                  (Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
11.83K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.