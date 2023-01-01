S&P Global: Still A Strong Business With A Strong Moat

Mar. 02, 2023 8:12 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
221 Followers

Summary

  • SPGI's diversified business lines and recurring revenue streams have helped to offset the decline in Ratings revenue.
  • I expect management's initiative to optimize technology spending and broaden its product offering to increase SPGI's ability to retain and charge premium rates for its services.
  • Overall, the strong moat and ability to deliver shareholder returns through capital allocation still make SPGI a buy rating.

Real Estate icons on wooden blocks

studiostockart

Summary

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) diversified business lines, recurring revenue streams, and merger synergies all contributed to its good 4Q results, which included revenue and earnings that exceeded consensus estimates. With regard to guidance, in my opinion, SPGI's non-Ratings businesses will be able to achieve

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
221 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.