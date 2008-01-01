USIG: Negative Spike Is Expected, Investors Should Take Advantage Of It

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.66K Followers

Summary

  • USIG invests in investment grade corporate bonds in the United States.
  • Although USIG has low credit risk, nearly half of its portfolio consists of lowest grade investment-grade bonds.
  • Shareholders of USIG will earn a 5.5%-yielding bond interest.
  • Investors should take advantage of an expected negative spike in its fund price in the upcoming recession and add more shares.
Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

ETF Overview

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) owns a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds in the United States. The fund has delivered a total loss of about 14.5% since the beginning of 2022. USIG will likely not

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.66K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.