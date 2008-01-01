Andres Victorero

ETF Overview

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) owns a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds in the United States. The fund has delivered a total loss of about 14.5% since the beginning of 2022. USIG will likely not see a meaningful rebound in its fund price this year as the Federal Reserve will likely keep the rate elevated beyond 2023. Given the high likelihood of a recession coming, a negative spike in USIG’s fund price is expected. Investors should take advantage of this opportunity and add more shares.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

Underperformance in 2022 but will this repeat again in 2023?

Last year was a brutal year for the bond market. USIG is not without exception. In fact, its fund price has suffered a loss of nearly 18% since the beginning of 2022. Even when including the bond interests earned, USIG’s performance was a decline of about 14.5%. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike to combat inflation was the primary reason behind this decline and it affect both corporate and treasury bonds. As can be seen from the chart below, iShares U.S Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) also delivered a loss of 15.31%. Even including bond interests, the total loss of 13.1% was only slightly better than USIG.

YCharts

Will 2023 be another year of negative returns for the bond market? If we look at the statistics, we rarely see two or more consecutive years of negative returns. To answer this question, we need to analyze the current macroeconomic environment.

The current high inflationary environment has caused the Federal Reserve to aggressive hike the rate last year. However, the rate hikes this year may appear to be less aggressive as inflation has clearly peaked in mid-2022 and has gradually fallen. The problem is that the pace of inflation coming down is quite slow. The core PCE data released last week for January was still above market expectation. Together with a strong job market and historically low unemployment rate in decades, the Federal Reserve likely will have no choice but to continue to raise rates in its next few upcoming meetings. Therefore, we may see terminal Fed fund rate at 5.5% or even higher.

In this environment, bond prices will likely continue to be depressed or even go down. Unless the Federal Reserve pivot its monetary policy from tightening to easing, bond prices will not go up considerably from the current level. Given the inflationary environment we are in, we don't see the Federal Reserve lower its rate this year though. Hence, bond prices will likely be depressed this year. Nevertheless, investors can still earn an attractive bond interest with an average yield to maturity of 5.55%.

YCharts

Although credit risk may be low, investors should not overlook at it

Investment grade bonds generally have low default rates than non-investment grade bonds. While we like USIG’s portfolio of solely investment grade corporate bonds, nearly half of its portfolio consists of BBB rated bonds, the lowest grade of investment grade bonds. As can be seen from the chart below, BBB rated bonds consists about 49.13% of the total portfolio.

iShares

Although the average 5-year cumulative default rate of 1.48% for BBB rated bonds is not particularly high, as the table below shows, this rate is still 3~4 times more than A, AA, AAA rated bonds.

S&P Global

We are also concerned that in an economic downturn, many companies with BBB credit ratings may be downgraded to non-investment grade ratings. This will cause a decline in the bond price as well. Given that USIG has a high exposure to BBB rated bonds, we think this risk is one that should not be neglected.

Should you be buyers of USIG in 2023?

Whether the U.S. will fall into a recession or not is still debatable at this moment. However, our base case is that there will be a recession coming as we think elevated and perhaps even higher interest rate for a lengthy period will eventually tip the economy towards a recession. In a recessionary environment, investors should keep in mind that valuations of investment grade corporate bonds are quite vulnerable.

Below is a chart that shows the price percentage off highs for USIG and iShares 7-10 year treasury bond ETF (IEF). As the chart shows, in the previous two recessions, the Great Recessions in 2008/2009 and the recession caused by COVID-19 in 2020, USIG’s fund price experienced negative spikes and was down sharply. On the other hand, IEF, which consists entirely of U.S. treasuries held up its fund price very well. Apparently, bond investors rotated out of riskier bonds whether investment grade or non-investment grade, into U.S. treasuries to seek protection. We expect the past history to repeat again in the upcoming recession. Nevertheless, this negative spike is temporary and USIG’s fund price will recover as it still has a quality portfolio of investment grade bonds.

YCharts

Investor Takeaway

A meaningful rebound of USIG fund price is unlikely in 2023 as the Federal Reserve will keep the rate elevated or even higher for the rest of 2023. Since we see a possible recession coming, we expect a temporary negative spike to happen to USIG’s fund price. Given USIG's quality portfolio of investment grade bonds, investors of USIG should use this upcoming opportunity to add more shares.