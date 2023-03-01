Higher For Longer Helps The Dollar While Weighs On Equities

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.44K Followers

Summary

  • Asia-Pacific equities were mostly lower, with South Korea and Australia being notable exceptions.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is lower for the third consecutive session. US equity futures are narrowly mixed.
  • All the G10 currencies are weaker today, with the Scandis and New Zealand dollar off around 0.6%, while the Canadian dollar and Swiss franc, the best performers today, are off about 0.2%.
  • Most emerging market currencies are also softer, with the Korean won a notable exception. Central European currencies are hit the hardest.

Ben Franklin 100 Dollar Bill Stock Market

AUDINDesign

Overview

The jump in prices paid in yesterday's US ISM manufacturing, coupled with the stronger eurozone inflation with a new cyclical high reported in the core rate, underscores the market theme of higher for longer. This is seen as dollar-supportive but

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.44K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.