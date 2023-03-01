The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Pagan - President, COO

Ed Ryan - CEO

Allan Brett - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Justin Long - Stephens

Daniel Chan - TD Securities

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Steven Li - Raymond James

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Descartes Systems Group Quarterly Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Pagan. Please go ahead.

Scott Pagan

Thanks, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me remotely on the call today are Ed Ryan, CEO; and Allan Brett, CFO. And I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today. Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of those laws. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our assessment of the current and future impact of geopolitical and economic uncertainty on our business and financial condition; Decartes' operating performance, financial results and condition; Descartes' gross and operating margins and any variation in those margins; cash flow and use of cash; business outlook; baseline revenues, baseline operating expenses and baseline calibration; anticipated and potential revenue losses and gains; anticipated recognition and expensing of specific revenues and expenses; potential acquisitions and acquisition strategy; cost reduction and integration initiatives; and other matters that may constitute forward-looking statements.

