takasuu

The misery on Wall Street seems to be spreading to Main Street, as the latest consumer confidence report from the Conference Board showed the index falling for a second month in a row when the consensus expected an increase. While consumers are relatively content with their present situation, their expectations over the coming six months for income, business, and the jobs market deteriorated sharply. I can't help but think that the incessant discussion of recession by market pundits and the mainstream media is fueling this cautious outlook. Thankfully, it is not being reflected in the real-time data, but it may slow spending just enough to see further improvement in the balance between supply and demand. Stocks drifted lower yesterday, with the S&P 500 testing its 200-day moving average at 3,940 before closing modestly higher.

Finviz

Sentiment is so poor right now that every economic data point is viewed in a negative light. The manufacturing sector has been under tremendous pressure over the past few months, as consumers have shifted focus to services. As a result, the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey fell into contractionary territory last October, which raised concerns about a recession. Yesterday, we saw the first uptick in the index in six months, which is a positive sign for economic growth, but investors focused on the modest increase in prices paid, despite the fact that it remains significantly below year-ago levels.

Bloomberg

The downbeat attitudes were just as prevalent on corporate conference calls during the earnings season just ended, but I think that has more to do with setting expectations extremely low rather than warning about recessionary conditions on the horizon. Most management teams were blindsided by the rapid rise in inflation last year, so they don't want to make the same mistake twice, especially when they are being warned repeatedly that a recession is imminent. At the same time, most took aggressive actions to cut costs in an effort to offset last year's inflationary headwinds, which means that the disinflationary trend we are in now should pay dividends this year. I think this sets the stage for earnings improvement in the back half of 2023, which is one reason the major market averages have remained resilient so far this year.

Despite the sour mood on Wall Street and Main Street, as well as in the corporate boardroom, Fed officials continue to talk down markets in an effort to tighten financial conditions. Yesterday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari indicated that he was open to a 50-basis-point rate increase at the Fed's next meeting in three weeks, but that the updated Summary of Economic Projections would be more important in setting expectations. As his fellow Fed officials seem to remind us daily, inflation is not coming down as fast as they expected, as though clueless about the fact that their rate increases operate with a lag of 6-12 months.

What was odd about his statement is that inflation has fallen more rapidly than the Fed projected since its last Summary of Economic Projections in mid-December. Note that it saw PCE inflation finishing 2022 at 5.6%. While it upticked to 5.4% in January, it finished last year at 5.3%, and both rates are below its most recent projections. The same can be said for the core rate, which finished 2022 at 4.6% and upticked to 4.7% in January, which are both below its forecast for 4.8% at the end of 2022. Therefore, we remain on track. Why would the Fed increase its year-end 2023 inflation projections or expectations for the terminal rate?

Federal Reserve

The update to this data could be a source of comfort to investors on March 22 at the Fed's next meeting. While the change in real GDP may be revised upward, there are no datapoints suggesting the need to do the same with PCE inflation or the terminal rate. That could lift sentiment from what are currently very depressing levels.