aimintang

With interest rates on the rise, investors have many options to choose from for fixed income. U.S. Treasury bills and bonds, considered the safest fixed income assets, are offering the highest yields in years. These include:

3 month bills at 4.8%

6 month bills at 5.1%

1 year bills at 5.1%

2 year notes at 4.9%

10 year notes at 4%

30 year bonds at 3.9%

Among the other options that are less frequently discussed are the U.S. Treasury Savings Bonds, Series I and EE. I've written before about the Series I bonds and the reasons that I was bullish. The thesis is mainly centered around the premise that higher inflation is expected in the long term. This is precisely the reason why I am avoiding Series EE bonds.

Series EE Savings Bonds are a non-marketable semi-annually compounded U.S. Treasury bond. The bond earns a fixed interest rate set at issuance and the value of the bond doubles in 20 years and matures at 30 years. The bond is redeemable after 12 months but prior to year 5 the last three months of interest will be forfeited. The interest earned is exempt from State and Local income taxes. There is a purchase limit of $10,000 per person per year.

While EE bonds offer some advantages, compared to Treasury notes and bonds, the return potential is subpar.

Expected Returns, Nominal and Real

The current rate on new EE bonds is 2.1%. This rate is good for the first 20 years of the bond. Between years 20 and 30 the rate is adjusted. The method of calculating return is mildly obscure which means it's important to understand what you're buying.

First, paper EE bonds were sold for half of the face value while current EE bonds are sold electronically without a discount to face value. The first step to determine potential return is to calculate the interest payments for the first 20 years of the bond. For a $10,000 bond at the current rate of 2.1% that data is in the following table:

Years Future Value (2.10%) Interest Earned 0 $10,000.00 $0.00 1 $10,211.10 $211.10 2 $10,426.66 $215.56 3 $10,646.77 $220.11 4 $10,871.53 $224.76 5 $11,101.03 $229.50 6 $11,335.37 $234.34 7 $11,574.67 $239.30 8 $11,819.01 $244.34 9 $12,068.51 $249.50 10 $12,323.28 $254.77 11 $12,583.43 $260.15 12 $12,849.07 $265.64 13 $13,120.32 $271.25 14 $13,397.29 $276.97 15 $13,680.11 $282.82 16 $13,968.90 $288.79 17 $14,263.79 $294.89 18 $14,564.90 $301.11 19 $14,872.37 $307.47 20 $15,186.33 $313.96 Click to enlarge

Notice that at 20 years the bond has gained $5,186.33 of interest bringing the bond face value to $15,186.33. This is not double the original issuance of $10,000, which would be $20,000, so the Treasury would pay out $4,813.67 at the 20 year mark bringing your total return to 100%. Unfortunately, 100% return over 20 years is only 3.53% CAGR.

Treasuries over Savings Bonds

Compared to 3.53% for EE bonds, the interest rate on the 20-year bond is 4.1%, the 30-year bond is 3.95%, and the 10-year note is 3.99%. The significant difference between Treasuries and EE bonds is that the principle is guaranteed for EE bonds while Treasuries are marketable securities subject to market price risk. If investors want to sell their 20-year Treasury after three years, for example, they may lose principle on their investment.

This can also be an advantage because if rates fall the price of Treasuries will rise. For example, after 10 years if the 20-year Treasury rate declined from 4.1% to 3.1% the bond could rise in value by 29.4%. If the bond was sold for that price the CAGR over 10 years would be approximately 6.02%, including interest payments.

My base case scenario for inflation in the decade ahead is that it will remain higher than the previous decade. I expect an average annual inflation rate of 4-8%. The main reason for this expectation is secular changes to globalization as a result of the pandemic and increasingly burdensome government deficits that will require debt monetization.

Nonetheless, if we experience deflation in the decade ahead Treasuries are likely to outperform EE bonds. If we experience inflation other asset classes, including Series I bonds and floating rate notes, will likely outperform EE bonds. This is because I bonds carry the same advantages as EE bonds but the interest rate is equal to the CPI plus a fixed nominal rate. As long as inflation is higher than 3.53% I bonds will outperform.

Summary

Like all bonds, EE savings bonds are offering the highest rates in years. The interest methodology for EE bonds is peculiar and doesn't offer more than a 3.53% CAGR return after 20 years. U.S. Treasuries with similar duration offer higher yields and the potential for capital appreciation if rates decline. If inflation remains high, other investment vehicles including floating rate notes and Series I bonds will offer better returns. To me, EE bonds are a lose-lose asset with a 20-year time commitment. No thanks.