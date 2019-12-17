blackdovfx/iStock via Getty Images

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) positively surprised investors with its strong fiscal Q4 2023 results.

In my last Okta analysis where I rated the stock a buy, I said,

The single best takeaway here, at this point, with the stock down so significantly is that Okta is guiding for positive non-GAAP operating margins starting fiscal Q1 2024.

That was the framework that investors should think about. The fact that the stock is still down so significantly from its highs, even though Okta's profitability profile is evidently moving in the right direction.

To summarize the investment case it would be this, Okta is fully focused on increasing its non-GAAP profitable growth. That said, there are some blemishes in this report, which investors should be aware of.

Nevertheless, I remain bullish.

Fiscal 2024 Prospects in Focus

Okta's vision is to become the go-to identity platform.

Last year, Okta rolled out a strategy to connect both its Workforce cloud and its Customer cloud on one platform, driving home the message to customers of the importance of using Okta for their identity needs. At first, that message was seeing strong traction. And indeed, we can see that up until 2 quarters ago, Okta's customer growth was still at 26% y/y.

Then, the following quarter, customer adoption dipped to 22%, in fiscal Q3 2023.

Meanwhile, this latest quarter saw customer adoption come in at 17% y/y.

Put simply, even though Okta managed to get OpenAI, the company powering ChatGPT, to embrace Okta for its user authentication needs, Okta will need to figure out a way to get even more customers to adopt its Okta Identity Platform.

That said, that's not where this story ends.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Slowing Down, But...

Okta revenue growth rates

At the surface level, we have to come to terms with the fact that Okta's growth rates are slowing down. And slowing down fast. And that has been part of the bear case facing the stock for a while.

On the other hand, keep in mind that Okta's fiscal Q4 2023 beat analysts' revenue consensus figures by 4.2%. And on top of that, note the following:

Okta simply doesn't miss on their revenue targets. The company always beats on the topline. The only question is by how much.

So, when Okta guides for fiscal 2024 to be up 17%, investors can practically "assume" that Okta's growth rates in the coming year will minimally be 20%. But in all probability, Okta could even reach 22% to 24% CAGR in the coming year.

Given that going into Okta's earnings results yesterday analysts were still expecting sub-20% CAGR in the coming year, this guidance, together with the momentum that Okta exited Q4, gives investors' confidence that there's still growth left in the tank for this business.

Headed into earnings, this stock was down about 75% from its highs. But what these results show is that investors that thought Okta was about to be a "post-growth" company and that its multiple valuation was justified, may have been overly bearish on the company's prospects.

On the other hand, I don't suspect bears will be too quick to abandon their stance.

Bearish Considerations

There are two prominent bearish considerations that stand out.

In the first instance, you can see that calculated billings are slowing down. Recall, billings are a leading indicator of future revenues. If billings are not higher than revenue growth rates, that means that the future pipeline of revenues will not be strong. There will be a gap to fill in the future.

It's not only when compared with fiscal Q4 2022 when billings were up 91% y/y that's important here. But also, on a trailing 12-month basis, billings are unquestionably moving lower with time. And doing so at a fairly rapid rate. Going from up 76% in fiscal Q4 2022 all the way through 41% y/y in fiscal Q3 2022, to now, in fiscal Q4 2023 ending up at 24% y/y.

The other noteworthy consideration is that the business is still not GAAP profitable. Even if Okta is rapidly moving in the right direction.

With Okta's share price down so significantly from its prior highs, Okta recognizes that its growth at any-cost strategy wasn't going to be rewarded any longer.

Therefore, in the past several quarters, as if turning on a switch, Okta has rapidly moved to improve its profitability profile.

What's more, its outlook for the back end of fiscal 2024 points to Okta perhaps reaching 7% non-GAAP operating margins. Thus, reinforcing that Okta remains focused on driving profitability.

OKTA Stock Valuation -- 6x Sales

As touched on throughout, investors' expectations going into this earnings result had been substantially suppressed. You can see this sentiment reflected below.

About 18 months ago, Okta was valued at more than 30x forward sales. It was a favorite amongst investors. And then, as the months passed, its multiple proceeded to contract and get cut to 5x forward sales.

As it stands right now, including the premarket jump, the stock is priced at 6x sales.

The Bottom Line

Okta delivered earnings results that show investors that Okta is down but not out. That there's still more growth left in the tank. In conclusion, investors have been too bearish on its prospects.