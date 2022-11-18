Meta: Is LLaMA Disaster Control For Further-Out Metaverse Ambitions?

Mar. 02, 2023 9:26 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • In Meta Platforms, Inc.'s latest earnings call, it played down its metaverse ambitions in favor of prioritizing AI investments across all arms of its business - particularly in its core advertising business.
  • While Meta has long been alluding to AI as one of its core forward focus areas, it has also coincidentally paved way for its participation in the viral AI-chatbot sensation.
  • The following analysis will zero in on LLaMA - the newest kid in town regarding conversational AI services - and gauge its impact on Meta's forward fundamental and valuation prospects.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Facebook Unveils Meta

Kelly Sullivan

The viral sensation over chatbots following the public introduction of ChatGPT in December of last year has essentially kicked off an AI arms race across all corners of tech, both big and small. Companies like Google (

Large language model size vs. training tokens

Model Size vs. Training Tokens for Top-Performing LLMs ("A New AI Trend: Chinchilla (70B) Greatly Outperforms GPT-3 (175B) and Gopher (280B)")

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
6.8K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.