Justin Sullivan

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Master Plan 3 or MP3 has concluded. Investors were expecting a $25K vehicle launch, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk clearly didn't have that in mind.

Do you think he didn't know that TSLA could suffer a retreat if such expectations were not met?

I believe Elon Musk knew what Wall Street was thinking, but he refused to be drawn into their mind games, even as he recently regained his throne as the world's richest person.

Management stressed that the company is going as fast as it could in its efforts to shape Tesla's next-gen platform (not just a vehicle). With Tesla's robust profitability advantage over its EV rivals and auto OEMs peers, Tesla likely has the scale to launch a $25K EV.

If General Motors (GM) could do it with its Bolt EV, we believe it's well within reach. But, Musk is smart. Tesla repeatedly stressed "platform" in its MP3, emphasizing that the whole gameplan is beyond just a vehicle launch.

Consider this. Tesla said its next-gen platform would apply a "magnet motor that will require no rare Earth minerals."

Such a platform will be a significant breakthrough in EV battery manufacturing that aims to cut "the cost of the unit to $1,000 and make EVs more accessible and affordable for consumers."

If US auto companies want to strengthen their battery supply chain, it's not enough to think about vertically integrating with lithium mining companies.

China dominates the rare earth supply chain as the world's "largest supplier and refiner of rare earth metals for batteries." A Bloomberg article in January highlighted "most of the so-called rare earth elements are mined in China."

The rare earth trade is critical to modern technology, including in defense and renewable energy. As such, the US and its allies "have started to worry about their reliance on China for these materials and are seeking to diversify their supply chains."

Therefore, it's highly imperative that the next-gen EV platform consider moving away entirely from using rare earth, as China has also "threatened to use its dominance in rare earth production as leverage in trade negotiations."

Coupled with the "environmental and social consequences of ramping up rare earth production," I believe Elon Musk's vision of energy sustainability is not in line with the rare earth ramp as he bolsters Tesla's capability toward a 20M production target by 2030.

Therefore, if Tesla could develop such a platform, I believe the company would have an incredibly sustainable moat against its EV rivals that will be hard to surpass. CFO Zach Kirkhorn stressed that Tesla "aims to cut costs by 50% in the company's next-generation vehicle."

Furthermore, Tesla highlighted that its next-gen platform would use "75% less silicon carbide without compromising vehicle performance or efficiency."

The media didn't cover the supply chain dynamics in silicon carbide or SiC yesterday, as they focused on the lack of a $25K car. But, I believe investors must know that it will likely improve the automotive semiconductor supply chain dynamics tremendously.

Companies specializing in manufacturing equipment for SiC continue to experience supply chain disruptions as they struggle with "supply shortage and increased demand." As such, the equipment supply chain has stretched to 1.5 to 2 years, which could worsen as EVs gain more share in the years ahead.

The supply chain dynamics in SiC have worsened recently, as DIGITIMES reported in February:

A major Chinese EV maker is aggressively foraying into the SiC supply chain by seeking to sweep in all the available equipment from international vendors. Meanwhile, severe shortages of automotive chips have driven many Chinese automakers, including BYD and Geely Automobile, as well as handset vendors like Huawei and Xiaomi to deepen their deployments in automotive semiconductors. The aggressive equipment procurements by the first-tier EV maker have worsened the shortages of related equipment supply and squeezed the opportunity for smaller SiC material makers. - DIGITIMES

Hence, Musk needs to revolutionize his manufacturing and tech platform if he's serious about his 20M EV production vision. Investors focusing on a $25K EV now to herald Tesla's entry into the mass-market segment based on its existing platform are missing the bigger picture.

It would have likely required Tesla to sacrifice its prized margins in its bid to compete against more intense competition. Given TSLA's high valuation, such an approach could spell disaster as investors reconsider Tesla's positioning.

As a result, if Tesla could achieve significant cost reduction breakthroughs first from its next-gen platform, the cost advantages could be enormous without significantly impacting its profit margins.

Also, Tesla has way, way bigger plans than that. While the auto OEMs such as Ford (F) and EV upstarts such as Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) are struggling with operational challenges and production scale accordingly, Tesla is already thinking about how to make sure it can reach its 20M goal confidently.

On another note to Tesla's out-of-the-box thinking regarding EV charging, it will soon launch its $30 unlimited overnight home charging in Texas. Bloomberg highlighted that it represents a "pivot" in EV charging.

I believe Tesla is starting to flex its muscle as it opens its Magic Dock to other EV players to widen adoption and generate charging revenue.

As such, "Tesla has the potential to establish itself not only as the leading US EV manufacturer but also as the leading charging network." Moreover, management reminded investors that the company is "just getting started" regarding EV charging, and investors should pay more attention to this growth vector moving forward.

I can understand why some investors could be disappointed. Nothing was discussed about an entry-level vehicle, noteworthy full-self driving or FSD progress, or the timelines seen in MP1 or MP2.

However, I think yesterday's Master Plan 3 seems like an MP3 "episode 1" that looks like we should expect a sequel in due time.

Notwithstanding, I believe TSLA's meteoric recovery from its January lows has normalized its valuation, as presented in our previous article.

Its momentum has also stalled, and a pullback is looking increasingly likely.

Waiting for a steeper pullback will likely be worth it, instead of rushing to pick up the minor retracement post-market.

Rating: Hold (Reiterated).