BrightSpire Capital And An Overhang Called DigitalBridge

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
Marketplace

Summary

  • On March 1, BrightSpire Capital saw one of its largest single-day declines since April 2020 ending 16.6% below its previous close.
  • The impetus for this was a new stock offering prospectus being filed -- though the offering is non-dilutive and represents DigitalBridge selling their BRSP stake.
  • In this article, we'll review recent earnings performance and analyze the context of DigitalBridge's disposition.
  • And ultimately, we'll tell you why we think this is a buying opportunity.
  • I do much more than just articles at Microcap Review: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Budva Citadela Fortress

Now that's a Bright Spire!

RussieseO/iStock via Getty Images

On March 1, BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) filed a prospectus to sell up to 30.358 million of their shares at $6.00 per share. The day before this the stock closed at $7.39 meaning

TD Ameritrade. Dow Jones BRSP Report.

TD Ameritrade. Dow Jones BRSP Report.

BRSP 2022 10-K: Net Leased Real Estate.

BRSP 2022 10-K: Net Leased Real Estate.

March 2023 Offering Prospectus: Selling Shareholder Details.

March 2023 Offering Prospectus: Selling Shareholder Details.

DBRG August 2022 Investor Presentation: Strategic Roadmap Overview.

DBRG August 2022 Investor Presentation: Strategic Roadmap Overview.

---

Microcap Review is a service offering multiple microcap stock picks a month.

We subscribe to the first rule of investing, "Do not lose money," by seeking a discernible margin of safety in investments.

I believe small and microcap stocks, as well as special situations, are the best place to look for value in the markets, as most people overlook these companies, making them more likely to be mis-priced.

Join now to get exclusive research!

This article was written by

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
785 Followers
Author of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets
I am a self-taught value investor sharing my journey here and Contributing Writer to Microcap Review where you can subscribe and receive exclusive research.


My first objective is to not lose money and I seek to do this through investing in names I can define a discernible margin of safety. My second objective is to generate above average returns through large position sizing in my highest conviction ideas.


Always open to questions and dialogue as I believe it can only serve to improve all of us.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRSP, ACR, TRTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.