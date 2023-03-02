Splunk Delivers A Blowout Quarter, We Maintain Accumulate Rating

Mar. 02, 2023 9:00 AM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)1 Comment
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Splunk Inc.'s successful transition from perpetual license to subscription revenue continues apace.
  • The company reported its Q4 of FY1/2023 yesterday after the close. It was a superb quarter on every measure.
  • Analyst reaction on the earnings call was muted, and the stock sold off on the print.
  • We beg to differ. We think the stock can move up nicely from here - and the company remains a prospective M&A target to boot.
  • We're long Splunk Inc. in staff personal accounts.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Growth Investor Pro get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Change concepts with red paper airplane leading among white

phototechno

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an

SPLK Fundamentals

SPLK Fundamentals (Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

SPLK Valuation

SPLK Valuation (Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

SPLK Chart

SPLK Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

NEW - LOW COST NEWSLETTER FROM CESTRIAN CAPITAL RESEARCH

Our Growth Investor Pro service remains the #1 trending service on all of Seeking Alpha. Choose from the basic newsletter at just $99 for your first year, or the full real-time service. You can learn all about it here including the wall of 5-star reviews we've received in bear and bull markets alike.

This article was written by

Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
14.66K Followers
Pro-grade stock research with market direction context & actionable alerts
Pro-grade growth and value stock research, presented so that anyone can understand and use it. Get our work for FREE at https://cestriancapitalresearch.com/ - and learn more about our premium service, Growth Investor Pro, here.


Regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc

5000 Birch St, West Tower, Suite 3000, Newport Beach, CA92660

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in SPLK.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.