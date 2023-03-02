DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
If you really have nothing better to do, read up on our prior notes on Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), dating back to when the company was in difficulties. Start by reading the stuff we posted on the free side of Seeking Alpha a hundred years ago. You can find that here.
Read the oldest article first, where we are very critical of SPLK's failure to keep up with the shift from perpetual licensing to subscription in the enterprise software world. And watch how our view changes as the company gets ahold of the problem over time.
Over and above those notes, we've covered the stock extensively and in real time in our Growth Investor Pro subscription service here on Seeking Alpha, where our fundamental and technical analysis is enriched and added to by one of our community members, who has a professional background in technology company turnarounds.
Now, recently the company fired its old CEO and CFO and replaced them with new, hard-charging blood. The new CEO, Gary Steele, was formerly CEO at Proofpoint, a cybersecurity company which enjoyed success as a public company before being sold to the buyout firm Thoma Bravo. The choice of such a background is not, we suspect, a coincidence. The Splunk shareholder register includes two Thoma Bravo peers, being Silver Lake and Hellman & Friedman, and the financials are setting the company up perfectly to be acquired by a buyout shop or shops. The company is, as we have said many times, an M&A target sat right there in plain sight.
The company just reported a killer quarter. We see the adverse stock reaction as an opportunity to consider adding to existing positions if you've been looking for a moment to do so, or to open a new position if you're minded to do so. You doubt us? Check the numbers below.
Let's draw out a few Q4 highlights:
Valuation is unchallenging in our view.
And finally the stock chart. You can open a full page version, here.
We rate Splunk Inc. at Accumulate. Either no buyout takes place but the stock should move up by sheer force of that growth rate and the uptick in margins - or Splunk Inc. is in fact sold, in which case a one-time pop is likely to come shareholders' way.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 2 March 2023.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in SPLK.
