Mar. 02, 2023
Summary

  • The Home Depot, Inc. reported full-year results last week, and Lowe's Companies, Inc. presented its results just yesterday. Investors were spooked by the rather weak guidance, sending the stocks lower.
  • The article discusses Home Depot's and Lowe's Companies' performance in 2022 against the bigger picture of the last decade and the Great Recession.
  • I explain the seemingly alarming rise in debt and put it into proper perspective. Both stocks remain solid dividend growth investments, but one is clearly better.
  • Moreover, I outline my expectations for 2023 and beyond and show what returns shareholders can realistically expect.

Introduction

The last few days have not been easy for investors in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). HD reported its full-year 2022 results last week, on February

Lowe’s [LOW] annual earnings surprises in percent

Figure 1: Lowe’s [LOW] annual earnings surprises in percent (obtained from Seeking Alpha)

Home Depot’s [HD] annual earnings surprises in percent

Figure 2: Home Depot’s [HD] annual earnings surprises in percent (obtained from Seeking Alpha)

Comparison of Home Depot’s [HD] and Lowe’s Companies’ [LOW] gross margin

Figure 3: Comparison of Home Depot’s [HD] and Lowe’s Companies’ [LOW] gross margin (own work, based on the companies’ fiscal 2004 to fiscal 2021 10-Ks and the fiscal 2022 earnings press releases)

Home Depot’s free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for stock-based compensation expense

Figure 4: Home Depot’s free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for stock-based compensation expense (own work, based on the company’s fiscal 2002 to fiscal 2022 10-Ks and the fiscal 2022 earnings press release)

Lowe’s Companies’ [LOW] free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for stock-based compensation expense

Figure 5: Lowe’s Companies’ [LOW] free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for stock-based compensation expense (own work, based on the company’s fiscal 2002 to fiscal 2022 10-Ks and the fiscal 2022 earnings press release)

Comparison of Home Depot’s [HD] and Lowe’s Companies’ [LOW] capex ratio, calculated by dividing annual capital expenditures by operating cash flow, which has been adjusted with respect to working capital movements and stock-based compensation expense

Figure 6: Comparison of Home Depot’s [HD] and Lowe’s Companies’ [LOW] capex ratio, calculated by dividing annual capital expenditures by operating cash flow, which has been adjusted with respect to working capital movements and stock-based compensation expense (own work, based on the companies’ fiscal 2004 to fiscal 2021 10-Ks and the fiscal 2022 earnings press releases)

Share repurchases of The Home Depot [HD] versus the daily closing share price of HD stock

Figure 7: Share repurchases of The Home Depot [HD] versus the daily closing share price of HD stock (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2004 to fiscal 2021 10-Ks and the fiscal 2022 earnings press release)

Share repurchases of Lowe's Companies [LOW] versus the daily closing share price of LOW stock

Figure 8: Share repurchases of Lowe's Companies [LOW] versus the daily closing share price of LOW stock (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2004 to fiscal 2021 10-Ks and the fiscal 2022 earnings press release)

Lowe’s Companies’ [LOW] after-dividend free cash flow and debt maturity profile

Figure 9: Lowe’s Companies’ [LOW] after-dividend free cash flow and debt maturity profile (Own work, based on the company's fiscal 2021 10-K, the FQ3 2022 10-Q and own estimates)

FAST Graphs chart of The Home Depot [HD] stock

Figure 10: FAST Graphs chart of The Home Depot [HD] stock (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

FAST Graphs chart of Lowe’s Companies [LOW] stock

Figure 11: FAST Graphs chart of Lowe’s Companies [LOW] stock (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Discounted cash flow sensitivity analyses for The Home Depot [HD] stock and Lowe’s Companies [LOW] stock

Figure 12: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analyses for The Home Depot [HD] stock and Lowe’s Companies [LOW] stock (own work)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD, LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

