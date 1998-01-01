FINX: Volatility Risks Cloud Potential For E-Commerce Growth

Mar. 02, 2023 10:10 AM ETGlobal X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX)
William Morton profile picture
William Morton
9 Followers

Summary

  • FINX invests in mid- to large-cap stocks centered on digital payments, lending, insuretech, and digital banking.
  • The fintech industry may gain momentum from the rise of digital enhancements to traditional financial services like banking, lending, and insurance.
  • FINX’s exposure to constant innovation and competition within fintech companies makes it very volatile and prone to large price fluctuations.

Financial Technologies - binary code background with dollar banknotes

Viorika

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) is a potentially attractive option for its exposure to the fintech industry, which is continuously expanding and innovating. However, due to the high-risk nature of certain fintech models and strategies, I believe that FINX is too

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
9 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I believe progression in the fintech space, particularly those related to online banking, will drive growth in this ETF.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.