Nordic American Tankers: Remain Constructive On Shares

Mar. 02, 2023 10:21 AM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.41K Followers

Summary

  • NAT owns a fleet of 19 Suezmax tankers.
  • NAT's fleet continues to benefit from Russian oil disruptions and low global fleet growth, which has allowed tanker rates to stay 'higher for longer'.
  • NAT is scheduled to pay $0.15 / share in dividends for Q4/2022. With strong profitability expected in 2023, NAT could continue to pay elevated dividends for many quarters.
Aerial view Crude oil tanker

AvigatorPhotographer

I recently wrote a positive update on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), as Russian oil disruptions have caused tanker rates to stay elevated while full shipyards mean the situation can extend for years. The same fundamental drivers for Teekay also

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.41K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NAT, TNK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.