Medical Properties Trust: Its Dividend Safety Is The Biggest Question Of All

Mar. 04, 2023 12:00 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.48K Followers

Summary

  • With minimal cash on its balance sheet and growing long-term debts, MPW has a lot on its plate, attributed to its tenants' cash flow issues thus far.
  • Combined with the uncertain macroeconomic outlook and profitability headwind, we believe the company's ability in executing its dividend strategy is at risk.
  • However, in the long term, the court rulings for the Pipeline Health case may provide the critical precedent in claiming unpaid rentals, while reaffirming its operating lease model.
  • We shall discuss these further.

Shadow of the hand holding a knife on wall background

Makhbubakhon Ismatova/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) had a rough FQ4'22 earnings call, with the post sell-off triggering a drastic -$1.65B loss in the company's Enterprise Value since February 15, 2023.

We reckon this pessimism

Court Filings From Pipeline Health's Bankruptcy

Pipeline Health

MPW 1Y EV/Revenue and Price/ AFFO Per Share Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

MPW 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.48K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.