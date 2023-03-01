Dividends By The Numbers In February 2023

Mar. 02, 2023 10:34 AM ETVFC, FRBA, BEBE, ECTM, ARR, ARCH, MARPS, CRT, NPK, MTR, CHK, INTC, CTRA, GIL, PXD, GNK, KRP, TSE, NEM, PVL
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.39K Followers

Summary

  • More companies increased their dividends in February 2023 than in any of the preceding 229 months.
  • As a general rule, when the number of dividend rises is high, the number of dividend reductions is low, and vice-versa.
  • The reductions are predominantly concentrated in the U.S. oil and gas sector, particularly among firms that pay variable dividends to their shareholding owners.

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

Great stories have memorable beginnings. Some are understated ("In the beginning..."). Some are cliche ("Once upon a time..."). One, above all others, immediately sets up a conflict for the pages ahead ("It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...").

Number of Public U.S. Firms Increasing or Decreasing Their Dividends Each Month, January 2004 through February 2023

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.39K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.