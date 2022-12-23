Sergio Delle Vedove/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I make no changes to my existing Buy investment rating for Shinhan Financial Group's (NYSE:SHG) (055550:KS) stock.

With my earlier December 23, 2022 update, my focus was on analyzing Shinhan Financial's 2023 prospects. In the current article, I touch on the review of SHG's most recent quarterly financial metrics and the company's new shareholder capital return target.

Shinhan Financial's Q4 2022 headline results were obscured by one-offs, and the analysts haven't cut their 2023 earnings forecasts for SHG significantly despite the company's bottom line miss. More importantly, Shinhan Financial's guidance suggests that the company is planning to return a greater proportion of its excess capital to its shareholders, which I believe will help to bring about a positive re-rating of SHG's valuations.

Shinhan Financial's Below-Expectations Key Metrics Priced In

Since I wrote my previous article for SHG in late December last year, Shinhan Financial's share price has been pretty volatile. Shinhan Financial's stock rose by +26% from $29.10 at the beginning of the December 23, 2022 trading day to a new one-year peak of $36.64 during intraday trading on January 26, 2023. But SHG's stock price has corrected by -19% in the last month or so to close at $29.74 as of March 2.

The share price correction for Shinhan Financial in the past month is largely attributable to the company's Q4 2022 headline numbers (released last month) which came in below analysts' expectations.

As disclosed in its most recent quarterly earnings presentation slides, Shinhan's net interest income expanded by +4% QoQ and +18% YoY to KRW2,828 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. But SHG's actual net interest income for Q4 2022 was -8% lower than the sell-side's consensus forecast of KRW3,066 billion (Source: S&P Capital IQ).

Despite achieving positive net interest income growth on both YoY and QoQ terms in the recent quarter, SHG saw its bottom line fall by -29% YoY and -80% QoQ to KRW327 billion in the recent quarter. Furthermore, Shinhan's actual Q4 2022 net profit fell short of the market's consensus bottom line estimate of KRW623 billion by -48% as per S&P Capital IQ data.

However, Shinhan Financial's reported metrics don't reflect the true picture of the company's real underlying performance. An estimated KRW773 billion of one-off losses, expenses, and provisions contributed to SHG's substantial earnings miss for Q4 2022 as outlined in the chart below.

Shinhan Financial's One-Off Losses, Expenses, And Provisions For The Fourth Quarter Of 2022

SHG's Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

As a validation of my views that Shinhan's headline Q4 2022 earnings miss doesn't affect the company's fiscal 2023 performance, the sell-side analysts haven't cut their 2023 earnings projections for the company in a significant manner. Between February 1 and March 1, Shinhan's consensus FY 2023 bottom line estimate in local currency or KRW terms was lowered by a mere 1.7% based on data taken from S&P Capital IQ.

Shinhan Financial is now trading at 4.2 times consensus forward the next twelve months' P/E and slightly less than half of tangible book value (source: S&P Capital IQ). As a basis for comparison, the 15-year historical mean P/E and P/NTA (Price-to-Net Tangible Assets) multiples for SHG were 7.7 times and 0.92 times, respectively.

In summary, I am of the view that SHG's stock price underperformance in the past month and its current depressed valuations (on both an absolute and historical basis) would have more than sufficiently priced in the company's underwhelming headline Q4 2022 results. Moreover, as I mentioned earlier, Shinhan's weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings were affected by one-offs, which shouldn't affect the company's 2023 financial outlook.

New Shareholder Capital Return Target Is A Key Positive For SHG

Shinhan Financial's shareholder capital return performance for full-year 2022 was pretty good, and the company is guiding for a further improvement in its capital returned to shareholders in the current fiscal year.

The shareholder capital return ratio (dividends and buybacks divided by earnings) for SHG went up from 26.0% for FY 2021 to 30.0% in FY 2022. Specifically, Shinhan's dividends distributed increased from KRW1,047 billion in 2021 to KRW1,093 billion last year. Also, SHG repurchased and canceled treasury shares worth about KRW300 billion in 2022, while it didn't engage in any share buyback/cancellations for 2021.

Moving forward, Shinhan Financial has guided for a 30%-40% shareholder capital return ratio for fiscal 2023 as noted in its Q4 2022 financial results presentation. In its fourth quarter earnings presentation, SHG also emphasized that it will "consider share buybacks & cancellations for each quarter" of 2023, which suggests continued support for the company's shares through consistent share repurchases. Separately, the current sell-side analysts' consensus financial forecasts as per S&P Capital IQ point to a +10% dividend hike for SHG in 2023.

Closing Thoughts

Shinhan Financial's stock is undervalued, considering its forward P/E of just 4.2 times. With SHG determined to distribute more capital to the company's shareholders, I don't think that Shinhan's shares will remain cheap for a sustained period of time. As such, I continue to assign a Buy rating to SHG.