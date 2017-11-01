Volaris: Strong Cost Control Lifts Stock Price

Dhierin Bechai
Summary

  • Volaris has shown strong cost control in 2022.
  • Building on that cost control, lower fuel prices, and higher unit revenues, the airline is aligned for a better year in 2023.
  • VLRS stock has returned 44% since I initiated coverage, and there seems to be more in it for the Mexican airline.
Volaris Airbus A320neo airplane Mexico City airport in Mexico

In November 2022, I covered Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) for the first time and what I noted was that while there were significant cost pressures from higher fuel prices, the company showed extremely strong cost control and that is something we

Volaris Airlines stock return after coverage by Dhierin-Perkash Bechai.

This table shows the Volaris 2022 financial results.

This table shows Volaris full year 2022 results with a detailed cost split out.

This graph shows the Volaris stock target consensus among Wall Street analysts.

In-depth insights from an expert on the aerospace and airline industries
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EADSF, BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

